LONDON Feb 16 The net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 9,154 lots last Friday from a net long position of 14,862 lots on Feb. 5, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET

Money managers overall were long 114,907 lots and short 101,753 lots. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. <0#LME-CA-COT> (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by David Goodman)