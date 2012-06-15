Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
LONDON, June 15 The Hong Kong stock exchange plans to maintain its dividend policy after agreeing to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME).
"Our dividend policy remains unchanged. Shareholders want to know if we can afford this deal. Yes we can afford it," Chief Executive Charles Li told a presentation that was webcast.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans an ambitious expansion programme for the LME, which includes introducing new contracts in iron ore and possibly non-metal commodities, Li added.
New LME fees imposed this year would have boosted revenue by 85 percent and after-tax profit by 24 percent if they had been applied last year, said Romnesh Lamba, head of market development.
When the deal is closed in September or October as scheduled, the exchange may go to capital markets to raise debt or equity financing, Li added.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.