HONG KONG Feb 18 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which operates the Hong Kong bourse, was among bidders for the London Metal Exchange (LME), looking to expand beyond its main business of equities and into commodities trading, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday citing two unnamed sources.

The HKEx placed a high bid, the English-language daily said, citing one of the sources who didn't disclose the amount offered.

About half of the 15 or so groups that had shown interest in the LME made initial offers, including NYSE/Euronext, according to separate sources on Friday.

The HKEx did not immediately return calls by Reuters on Saturday for comment on the reported bid for the LME.