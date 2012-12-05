BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
LONDON Dec 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday Britain's High Court had approved its $2.2 billion takeover by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.
The LME said in a statement the transaction was expected to become effective on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :