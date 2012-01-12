LONDON Jan 12 Volume at the London Metal Exchange, the target of potential takeover bids, jumped 22 percent last year to a new record of 146.6 million lots, the exchange said on Thursday.

The total value traded at the LME, the world's top market for industrial metals, rose 32.8 percent $15.4 trillion, it added in a statement.

Potential suitors were preparing bids, but it was too early to say if the board will recommend a bid, it said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Birrane)