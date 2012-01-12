UPDATE 2-Petropavlovsk investors advised to vote against board overhaul
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
LONDON Jan 12 Volume at the London Metal Exchange, the target of potential takeover bids, jumped 22 percent last year to a new record of 146.6 million lots, the exchange said on Thursday.
The total value traded at the LME, the world's top market for industrial metals, rose 32.8 percent $15.4 trillion, it added in a statement.
Potential suitors were preparing bids, but it was too early to say if the board will recommend a bid, it said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)