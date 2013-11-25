* Jefferies to retain 50 dedicated metals staff
globally-source
* Broker will retain New York, London, Hong Kong metals
offices-source
* Floor exit comes as customers favour electronic trade
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 After just 14 months,
Jefferies Bache Ltd is to leave the London Metal Exchange's open
outcry floor, downgrading its membership status amid a tough
time for metals brokers battling with lower prices and higher
fees.
The LME has one of the world's last open outcry exchanges
and its owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx),
which bought the LME for $2.2 billion last year, has guaranteed
the floor will remain in place until January 2015.
Jefferies joined the LME last year, hiring traders from its
competitors to debut in the top tier of the exchange's floor
dealers, a year after buying veteran commodity futures brokerage
Prudential Bache for $430 million.
Jefferies' decision reflects a tough environment for metals
traders, given falling prices and a still fragile global
recovery while fees climb.
The LME hiked its trading fees in the second half of last
year as it sought to commercialise its business model while its
clearing house LCH.Clearnet tripled clearing fees from June.
The exit is the result of rising demand for electronic trade
and slowing appetite for floor-based execution, Jefferies Bache
President Marc Bailey said in a statement.
"This decision is purely about best serving our clients'
needs," Bailey said.
"Transitioning to a Category 2 membership will enable us to
provide our clients with strategic expertise and seamless
execution via electronic execution, which continues to gain
market share, and floor execution."
As much as 80 percent of vanilla three-month trades are now
transacted on screens, according to the LME. But some 80 percent
of so-called "date spreads" are still executed on the floor or
over the phone.
Jefferies will maintain around 50 dedicated staff servicing
its metals business, with offices in London, New York and Hong
Kong, the source said. Jefferies employs a floor team of 8-10
people.
Jefferies' departure takes the number of LME floor dealing
members down to 10. Barclays quit floor dealing this time last
year.
Jefferies change in status takes effect immediately, the LME
said in a notice to members on Monday.