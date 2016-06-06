LONDON, June 6 U.S. black box trading firm Jump
Trading LLC has applied to join the London Metal Exchange, which
has been seeking to boost liquidity from market makers and
speculators.
Jump Trading wants to join the LME, the world's biggest and
oldest market for industrial metals, as a category 3 member, the
LME said in a statement on Monday.
Third tier, or associate trade clearing members, can clear
their own business but cannot issue client contracts or trade in
the open outcry ring.
Jump Trading, based in Chicago, focuses on algorithmic
trading, according to its LinkedIn page, which uses
sophisticated computer programmes to direct high-speed trading
strategies.
The firm, founded 15 years ago, also has offices in New
York, London and Singapore.
The LME, hit by falling volumes, has been seeking to boost
the liquidity of its "Third Wednesday" futures, aiming to
attract financial investors who shy away from the complex LME
date structure which appeals to physical clients such as miners
and industrial consumers.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Clarke)