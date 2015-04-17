(Repeats Thursday column without change)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 16 The lead market is on a tear.
The least sexy of the industrial metals traded on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) has surged by over 20 percent from its
March lows to a current $2,040 per tonne.
It is now showing year-to-date gains of almost nine percent,
making it by some margin the best performer of the core LME
metals so far this year.
Few would have predicted such stellar price action, or
indeed much action at all, given lead's moribund range-trading
over the course of much of 2013 and 2014.
But then few were expecting someone to cancel over 40
percent of LME stocks, a metal grab that has transformed the LME
lead landscape.
The impact on spreads and positioning is still evolving, not
least because of follow-on hits on LME inventory such as this
morning's fresh 15,500 tonnes of cancellations at Johor in
Malaysia.
The question, though, is whether all this turmoil on the LME
says anything meaningful about the lead market's underlying
dynamics.
WAREHOUSE WARS
Lead was kicked into life by the 98,350 tonnes of
cancellations reported on the morning of Monday, March 23.
They represented 41 percent of all warranted stocks in the
LME system with just about every location being hit.
Some of that metal is now leaving with Dutch and Malaysian
locations seeing daily draws. A total 37,700 tonnes have
departed in the intervening three weeks.
On their way to South Korea, if you believe the word on the
LME "Street", which came to a consensus view on what was going
on in unusually quick time.
But then the supposed raid by a warehousing company on its
peers with the help of a physical merchant has ruffled a lot of
feathers in the small world of LME lead trading. There has been
no shortage of disgruntled finger-pointing.
It's not the first time this has happened in the lead
market.
A similar outbreak of warehouse warfare took place in 2012
with southern European locations stripped of around 60,000
tonnes of lead only for a suspiciously similar amount of metal
to reappear in Antwerp a few months later.
That European lead heist, though, is overshadowed by this
year's global lead grab.
Moreover, it seems to have triggered a second wave of
cancellations, possibly defensive in nature as everyone else
tries to grab a piece of a rapidly diminishing pie.
Cancelled tonnage across the LME warehouse system now totals
101,975 tonnes, almost half of all registered stocks.
******************************************************
Graphic on LME lead stocks and spreads:
link.reuters.com/gyr54w
Graphic on money manager positioning in LME lead:
link.reuters.com/rur54w
******************************************************
FUNDS SCRAMBLE, SPREADS TIGHTEN
The March lead stocks raid caught out funds that had been
steadily accumulating short positions over the previous
six-month downtrend.
Money managers' positioning on the London lead contract had
shifted from a net long equivalent to 14 percent of open
interest at the start of September 2014 to a net 4-percent short
by the start of March.
Some short-covering was evident in the early part of March
but money managers were still marginally net short when the mass
cancellations showed up in the LME's daily stocks report on
March 23.
Since then there has been a near 230,000-tonne addition of
net long positioning, most of it due to a reduction in shorts.
A word of warning. These figures from the LME's Commitments
of Traders Report may well understate the scale of the bear
retreat, given the continued question-marks as to how exactly
players are categorised.
What's not in doubt is that the cancellations triggered an
acceleration of short-covering, creating a vicious circle for
bears of rising outright prices and tightening spreads.
The benchmark cash-to-three-month period CMPB0-3 flared
out to $12.50 backwardation at the end of March, the widest it's
been since late 2012.
It has slipped back into contango this month but only
marginally so. The period was valued at $7.75 contango at
Wednesday's close.
ALL CHANGE OR NO CHANGE?
As for the outright three-month price, it has now recouped
most of the losses racked up over the fourth quarter of last
year and the first two months of 2015.
Fund short-covering is currently feeding on itself as
momentum indicators accelerate and chart resistance levels fall
like dominoes.
Yet once the short-covering dust has settled, what then?
It's always difficult to see beneath the surface in the lead
market. It has a particularly elevated scrap component and such
"secondary" markets are notoriously opaque.
On the surface, at least though, nothing very much appears
to have changed.
The latest figures from the International Lead and Zinc
Study Group suggest supply and demand are largely balanced, just
as they have been for some time.
The global refined lead market notched up a small 23,000
tonne surplus last year and a 3,000-tonne surplus in the first
two months of this year.
China, once the great hope for the lead market thanks to the
e-bike phenomenon, has been a marginal net exporter of refined
metal since 2013, suggesting it too is at the very least
balanced.
Bulls would love to believe all that cancelled LME lead is
going to meet physical demand but there's very little evidence
to support such a view.
If the "street" is right and this is no more than a
relocation of metal, albeit a massive one, between locations and
between warehouse operators, the price impact should, in the
grand scheme of things, be neutral.
The same, however, cannot be said of spreads.
Even if what is currently seeping out of the LME system
reappears on warrant at a South Korean location, it could well
be locked down under an incentive storage deal. And if it
remains off market, it will have disappeared into statistical
thin air.
Either way, the LME market has lost around half of its
stocks in terms of availability for physical settlement.
A period of structural tightness on the LME may be the most
likely outcome.
As to whether outright prices have further to travel, lead
bulls will have to hope that all this stocks turmoil is
something more than just another flare-up of the long-running
LME warehouse wars.
(Editing by William Hardy)