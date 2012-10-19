LONDON Oct 19 The London Metal Exchange,
under ownership of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
, aims to expand its product offering beyond base
metals to iron ore, coking coal and iron ore shipping, HKEx CEO
Charles Li said on Friday.
"This is by virtue of our proximity to China and
understanding of China, but on the other hand creating a mutual
venue for the supply side of the business," Li told Reuters in
an interview.
HKEx is in the final stages of its $2.2 billion purchase of
the LME, which should conclude by the end of this year.
Another ambition will be the opening of LME warehousing in
China, the world's top consumer of copper.
Li said he hoped that would be achieved in the context of
China's efforts to open its capital markets, including paving
the way for international use of the renmimbi currency.
"I don't have a timetable for it but I would like to believe
that this is something that is hopefully not too far away."
On the 135-year old institution's structure Li said a new
users committee would be created, involving senior figures from
the manufacturing sector including fabricators.
That committee will report directly to the new LME board.