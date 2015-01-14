* Aims to increase trading on third Wednesday each month
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Jan 14 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
launched plans to boost liquidity on its electronic platform
LMEselect on standard monthly dates to increase business from
financial investors, such as hedge funds.
Fund managers, who are not interested in hedging physical
metal, want a more standardised way to trade LME contracts to
ensure that they can buy and sell large amounts easily.
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest market for
industrial metals, said in a statement on Wednesday it was
kicking off a four-week consultation on the plans.
This will include relaxing the order-to-trade ratio on the
third Wednesday each month, the standard settlement date.
"By enhancing liquidity on LMEselect for these 'third
Wednesdays', we believe we can meet demand for a more
traditional futures-style trading," said Matthew Chamberlain,
head of business development at the LME.
The 137-year old exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx), said last October it was working
on plans to attract more financial investors such as speculators
and funds.
Boosting liquidity is one of several initiatives to increase
profitability of the LME after HKEx acquired the exchange for
$2.2 billion in 2012.
The exchange, Europe's only financial market that still uses
open outcry trading, accounts for about 80 percent of overall
global futures and options trade in base metals.
Miners and industrial users love its flexible set-up, which
allows them to lock in prices on any day for a three-month
period.
But having hundreds of possible expiration dates is a
nightmare for fund managers, who want to trade a standardised
contract electronically.
The LME aims to attract fund managers with more liquidity on
the "third Wednesdays" while leaving intact the wide spread of
dates that producers and industrial users need to hedge physical
metal.
Relaxing the order-to-trade ratio would allow greater
participation on those Wednesday settlement dates while the LME
also said it planned to provide an incentive programme for
users, which could contribute further liquidity.
The order-to-trade ratio limits the number of orders per
traded lots inputted into LMEselect.
It was originally implemented as a control mechanism to
protect LMEselect from high volumes of orders from high
frequency traders.
In the future, the LME said it wanted to provide a new
pre-trade risk management tool on LMEselect, which will enable
clearing members to set limits for all client orders.
This would give them more confidence when allowing their
clients direct access to the exchange, the LME added.
