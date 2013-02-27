LONDON Feb 27 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
made an EBITDA loss of HK$29 million ($3.74 million) in 2012 due
to payouts to some members of the exchange's management team and
other costs related to its sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Group (HKEx).
HKEx said in a results statement that non-recurring items
incurred during 2012 included HK$124 million of advisory and
other costs related to the sale and a HK$242 million incentive
payout to certain members of LME's management team.
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)
