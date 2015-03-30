(Updating to add details throughout)
NEW YORK, March 30 The London Metal Exchange
said on Monday it has withdrawn its proposal to stop issuing
warrants for metal in Malaysia from July after government
reassurances that its new tax reforms will not affect metal
stored in the country.
The LME said this follows confirmation from Malaysia's
Ministry of Finance that the country's new Goods and Services
Tax that comes into effect on Thursday will not be charged on
transactions related to LME warrants - legal documents for
stored metal - in Port Klang and Johor and other metal in the
free trade zones.
The move is also in anticipation of a positive outcome to
ongoing discussions with the finance ministry over storage and
handling charges, the exchange said.
The LME has proposed that the new tax should not be levied
on rent for storage charged to metal owners by LME warehouses
and for specific handling charges.
Earlier this month, the exchange warned it may stop issuing
warrants in Malaysia if it did not get clarification from the
government over its planned tax reforms.
Malaysia holds nearly half of the LME's nickel stocks, 85
percent of its tin, one third of its lead and a sizeable portion
of its copper.
