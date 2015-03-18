(Adds comment from Customs agency)
By Anuradha Raghu and Melanie Burton
KUALA LUMPUR/MELBOURNE March 18 Malaysia's
customs agency hopes to reach an agreement soon with the London
Metal Exchange, after the LME threatened to stop registering new
metal in the country if a new tax was levied in two bonded zones
there, a customs official said on Wednesday.
Malaysia is a major storage point for LME metals, holding
more than 420,000 tonnes, including nearly half of the LME's
nickel stocks, 85 percent of its tin, a third of its lead and
almost a fifth of its copper inventories.
Malaysia's Ministry of Finance and Customs will engage with
the LME "in the near future" to resolve the issue, Subromaniam
Tholasy, director of the goods-and-services tax (GST) unit in
the country's customs department, told Reuters in a text
message.
On Monday, the world's top metals market said it had been
seeking details of how a new Malaysian GST, due to take effect
next month, would affect metal stored in LME warehouses in Johor
and Port Klang.
In the absence of confirmation by April 1 that transactions
and storage charges will be spared tax, the LME will stop
issuing warrants at the two Malaysian locations from July 1, it
said in a notice to members.
That would prevent new metal at the warehouses from being
used to back LME contracts.
Traders said the new rules could prompt holders of metal to
sell stocks or shift them to LME-registered warehouses in nearby
Singapore, Taiwan or South Korea. More likely, they would hold
inventory until it was bought, but were not likely to accept
fresh metal into Malaysia until the issue was clarified.
Two traders said a small amount of nickel had been moved out
of warehouses.
"Right now there is no panic," said on physical trader in
Singapore. "I don't really see too many people moving material
out in a hurry. It sounds like more of a procedural issue and
that it will be resolved."
To be approved as a good delivery point in the global LME
storage network stretching from Europe to Asia, a site must
satisfy conditions that include freedom from taxes on
transactions involving the metals held in warehouses or storage
charges.
"If I've got metal stored in there, then my warehouse
operator would be subject to GST on whatever rent they charge
me, and that would not be acceptable to the LME," he said.
"The bigger worry is, what if Johor gets delisted? But that
is not what the LME is saying at the moment."
