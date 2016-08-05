(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Aug 4 There will be few tears shed for
Metro International Trade Services.
The warehousing company has just been hit with a $10 million
fine by the London Metal Exchange (LME) for its role in abetting
the original load-out queue for aluminium in Detroit.
The subsequent splintering of the aluminium price between
LME basis price and physical market premium caused collective
outrage among manufacturers struggling to find ways to hedge the
latter's unprecedented volatility.
Some are still pursuing Metro and its erstwhile owner,
Goldman Sachs, through the U.S. courts.
That may be the reason why technically the $10-million
charge isn't a fine at all, but rather an agreed "settlement"
with Metro neither admitting nor denying any of the "alleged
breaches or the matters that formed part of the (exchange's)
investigation or the disciplinary proceedings."
But the legal circumlocution may also reflect a high degree
of ambiguity as to whether Metro actually broke any LME rules
when it got creative with its queue management system back in
2010.
The charge sheet, as summarised in a July 29 LME notice to
members titled "Disciplinary Action: Metro", doesn't specify
which rules were breached, highly unusually for such an exchange
statement.
Rather, Metro seems to be accused primarily of causing
"adverse publicity and scrutiny" and impacting "the ability of
the LME to perform its function effectively", at least "in the
view of the LME" itself.
As such, the true purpose of this "settlement" appears to be
to raise the bar on LME warehousers' future behaviour, all part
and parcel of its campaign to draw what was once an ancillary
logistical function into the full glare of regulatory oversight.
"MERRY-GO-ROUND" DEALS
So what exactly did Metro do to incur a $10 million public
punishment?
The LME notice is a little vague, no doubt deliberately so
on the advice of its lawyers with one eye on the ongoing legal
proceedings in the New York Southern District Court.
It refers to "certain transactions" between September 2010
and April 2013 involving the circular movement of aluminium out
of and back into Metro sheds in Detroit.
These were famously dubbed the "merry-go-round" deals by
Senator Carl Levin, who quizzed Metro and Goldman Sachs at
length in a special subcommittee hearing on Wall Street's
involvement in the commodities business back in 2014.
And thanks to that hearing we have some detail on what
exactly was going on back in September 2010 when the load-out
queue at Detroit mushroomed from days to months with a single
100,000-tonne cancellation of aluminium.
That was Deutsche Bank snapping up metal for a
cash-and-carry financing deal.
When the bank asked Metro for a rent discount, the
warehousing company came up with what must have seemed at the
time a very clever solution.
Deutsche would get its discount while its metal was queuing
for load-out and it would get an even better discount deal for
its off-market storage as well.
All it had to do in return was transport the metal to
another Metro shed in Detroit and, once its finance deal had
expired, re-warrant the metal back into the LME system.
If it did, its transport costs of $42.95 per tonne would be
reimbursed when the metal was re-warranted. If it didn't, it
would have to pay Metro a $65 break fee.
It was a template that would be used again and again with
other stocks financiers.
It must have seemed like a virtuous circle to Goldman and
Metro, which reaped massive profits from its endlessly
self-regenerating queue.
But for users of aluminium, it looked like a vicious circle
as the ever-lengthening queue fed ever-rising physical premiums,
which at the time were unhedgeable.
WALL STREET VS MAIN STREET
Such a warehousing deal wouldn't be permitted now.
The LME has overhauled its legal contract with its
registered logistics companies to prevent exactly the sort of
"merry-go-round" deal dissected by that Senate subcommittee.
But the rule-book was different in 2010. Although
"exceptional" incentives to warrant metal were liable to
exchange investigation, no-one had actually worked out what sort
of incentive would qualify as being "exceptional".
There was even uncertainty as to what counted as a bona-fide
"delivery out", other than that the metal should physically
leave the warehouse in which it had been stored.
In communications with the Levin enquiry, the LME conceded
that "on a hypothetical basis", the sort of circular deal
devised by Metro would be "inconsistent with the 'spirit'" of
its rules but might not "violate the 'letter' of them".
Such ambiguity arose from the fact that the LME system
simply wasn't designed to handle the financialisation of the
aluminium market that followed the Global Financial Crisis (GFC)
of 2008-2009.
LME warehousing rules were written for manufacturers who
might need at most a couple of thousand tonnes as a "last
resort", not for banks like Deutsche who wanted hundreds of
thousands of tonnes to lock into a financing deal that would
generate a fixed rate of return in a world of zero interest
rates.
Metro was the flash-point for this unequal tug of war
between Wall Street and Main Street, only because Detroit was
the obvious destination for many of North America's smelters
when demand collapsed in the wake of the GFC.
To what extent that exonerates Metro's subsequent
exploitation of its good locational fortune and of the gaps in
the LME rule-book will depend on where you sit in the aluminium
supply chain.
The whole queue saga was viewed, and still is viewed, very
differently by producers and end-users.
FUTURE WARNING
What is not in doubt, however, is that the LME has put down
another marker as to what it now expects of its warehouse
operators.
In May 2015 another warehouse operator, CWT Commodities, got
hit with a 100,000 pounds ($149,000) fine for failing to
identify companies within its group that were deemed metals
trading entities.
It seemed a high penalty for what was merely a lack of
awareness of its own corporate structure. There was no
suggestion that any inappropriate activity or tangible conflict
of interest had occurred.
Now Metro has been hit for a much larger sum, the highest
ever levied against a warehouse operator, even though it doesn't
appear to have broken any LME rule as existed at the time.
The question is, who will be next and what sort of draconian
punishment should they expect if they have?
(Editing by David Evans)