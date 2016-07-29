LONDON, July 29 The London Metal Exchange said on Friday a disciplinary action it had bought against Metro International Trade Services with regard to certain alleged breaches relating to warehousing has been settled.

"The LME and Metro agreed a settlement in which Metro agreed to pay $10 million (approximately 7.64 million pounds) inclusive of the LME's costs without admitting or denying any of the alleged breaches or the matters that formed part of the investigation or the disciplinary proceedings," the exchange said in a release.

