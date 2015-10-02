LONDON Oct 2 The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to delay reporting of large option trades by two days as it seeks to increase turnover of those derivatives, it said on Friday.

The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that it would defer publication by two business days of all options trades of 100 lots or more.

"The LME is looking to increase liquidity on its traded options market, and the changes we are announcing today are designed to encourage more over-the-counter business to be brought on-exchange," said Peter Childs, LME head of trading operations and price discovery.

"The LME currently publishes matched options trades daily, and market participants have expressed concern that this could expose liquidity providers to undue risk."

The exchange also said it will increase the frequency of published data on traded options and also include more information, including the expiry date, premium and type of option.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , said the new rules are due to come into effect from Feb. 8 next year. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)