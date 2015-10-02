LONDON Oct 2 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
plans to delay reporting of large option trades by two days as
it seeks to increase turnover of those derivatives, it said on
Friday.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
said in a statement that it would defer publication by two
business days of all options trades of 100 lots or more.
"The LME is looking to increase liquidity on its traded
options market, and the changes we are announcing today are
designed to encourage more over-the-counter business to be
brought on-exchange," said Peter Childs, LME head of trading
operations and price discovery.
"The LME currently publishes matched options trades daily,
and market participants have expressed concern that this could
expose liquidity providers to undue risk."
The exchange also said it will increase the frequency of
published data on traded options and also include more
information, including the expiry date, premium and type of
option.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, said the new rules are due to come into effect from
Feb. 8 next year.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)