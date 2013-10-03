BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 3 The London Metal Exchange has listed Panama City, Florida, as a good delivery point for copper, the exchange said on Thursday.
Panama City will become active as a good delivery location three months after the approval of the first warehouse company in that location, the LME said.
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest