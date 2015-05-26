BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
LONDON May 26 The London Metal Exchange (LME) proposed on Tuesday to broaden access to its electronic trading system to boost competition.
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest market for industrial metals, said in a statement it aims to also allow category 3 and 4 members to trade on its electronic platform LMEselect instead of only category 1 and 2 members.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.