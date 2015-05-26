LONDON May 26 The London Metal Exchange (LME) proposed on Tuesday to broaden access to its electronic trading system to boost competition.

The LME, the world's biggest and oldest market for industrial metals, said in a statement it aims to also allow category 3 and 4 members to trade on its electronic platform LMEselect instead of only category 1 and 2 members.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Williams)