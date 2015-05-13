(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON May 13 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has announced another change in its warehousing rules to force a
faster reduction in the load-out queues that have caused so much
controversy in the aluminium market.
Its new regime of linking load-in to load-out rates, LILO
for short, is now in force, albeit after a near one-year delay
caused by a failed legal challenge from Rusal.
LILO is intended to choke off new supplies to those
warehouse operators that might be tempted to rebuild falling
queues.
However, the LME's own modelling suggests the most
problematic queue of all, that at the Dutch port of Vlissingen,
could still take over four years to fall below the targeted
threshold of 50 days.
So the exchange has tweaked the LILO formula to force a
faster decay rate. Once the amendment kicks in from August, that
waiting time will fall to just over two years, even allowing for
maximum flexing of the model by Pacorini, the "owner" of the
Vlissingen queue.
Two years is still a long wait to get metal out of the LME
system but with aluminium physical premiums collapsing the world
over, the furore over load-out queues has lost a lot of its
heat.
After all, it was the perceived linkage between queues and
premiums that caused so much wailing and gnashing of teeth among
aluminium buyers.
As LME price and "all-in" aluminium price rapidly reconnect,
buyers have increasingly less to worry about.
Or do they?
With premiums falling faster than queues, might the linkage
between the two return?
******************************************************
DETROIT WIND-DOWN
The latest LME queue data shows three warehouse operators
with load-out times above the 50-day target.
Originally there were five but queues at Antwerp and Johor
disappeared many months ago.
There remains a queue for zinc at warehouses operated by
Pacorini in New Orleans. But it is a small one, just 56 calendar
days at the end of April.
That leaves what the LME calls the two "embedded queues" at
Detroit and Vlissingen, where waiting times for aluminium ended
last month at 406 and 474 days respectively.
Detroit was where the original aluminium load-out queue
first appeared with Metro, the dominant LME logistics player in
Motown, credited with masterminding the queue-creation model.
However, under both former owner Goldman Sachs and new
owners the Reuben brothers, Metro seems to have left the queue
business.
Metro warehouses in Detroit haven't received new metal of
any kind since July last year.
That renders LILO redundant at this location and, unless
inflows reappear, the queue can be expected to tick steadily
lower over time.
Indeed, the amount of LME metal stored at Metro Detroit has
halved over the last year and in February fell through the
900,000-tonne level, reducing the company's minimum daily
load-out requirement from 3,000 to 2,500 tonnes per day.
ALL EYES ON VLISSINGEN
Pacorini Vlissingen, on the other hand, has shown every sign
of wanting to preserve its queue potential.
The queue at Vlissingen, where Pacorini was storing all but
618 tonnes of the 1.85 million tonnes of LME-registered metal at
the end of April, remains highly dynamic.
Unlike Detroit, Pacorini has been loading in significant
quantities of aluminium, almost 263,000 tonnes since the start
of this year.
Vlissingen has also seen high levels of cancellation and
reverse cancellation activity, suggesting the queue here is
still being actively "traded".
As of Wednesday, Vlissingen holds 1.82 million tonnes of
registered aluminium with a near 50:50 split between material on
warrant and material on cancelled warrant queuing to exit.
What that means is that there are still over 929,000 tonnes
of warranted aluminium that could in theory cause the queue to
lengthen again.
Metro Detroit, by contrast, held just 105,545 tonnes of LME
warranted metal at the end of last month, a much smaller feed of
potential fuel for queue creation, even if Metro were so minded.
LILO, in both its current form and its foreseen accelerated
form, is really all about Vlissingen.
Indeed, the whole LME campaign against load-out queues is
increasingly being distilled down to a stand-off with Pacorini
and its owner, Swiss commodities giant Glencore.
QUEUE ARBITRAGE
The controversy over LME queues has faded over the last year
or so, partly because of the exchange's evident determination to
resolve the issue but also because any linkage between queues
and physical premiums had broken.
Physical premiums were closely correlated with queue length
a couple of years ago, although Goldman Sachs, Metro's owner at
the time, argued vociferously that correlation did not mean
causation.
Most aluminium users disagreed.
The argument was never settled before premiums surged at the
beginning of 2014 to levels that were far and above anything
that might be explained by queue length alone.
That bubble, however, is now popping with premiums in near
free-fall just about everywhere.
Indeed, they have fallen so far that, on paper at least, it
would be profitable for a warehouse to use the revenue from its
queue to bid for fresh aluminium supply.
The revenue value of the two queues at Detroit and
Vlissingen is around $270-280 per tonne, based on daily rent and
load-out charges. (Detroit may have a shorter queue than
Vlissingen but Metro's rental of 54 cents per tonne per day is
higher than Pacorini's 50 cents.)
The CME's spot contract for the Midwest U.S. aluminium
premium, which is indexed to Platts' assessment of the
market, is trading at 10.25 cents per pound, or around $226 per
tonne.
The hard arbitrage between queue length and physical
premium, in other words, is once again profitable.
Assuming, that is, either Metro or Pacorini wants to try
another variation of the old queue-premium game.
Any attempt to do so would mean greater load-out
requirements under the LME's LILO rule and invite high levels of
scrutiny from the exchange.
One of the many new rules the LME has introduced to try to
resolve its warehousing woes is greater investigation powers
over incentives paid by warehouse operators to attract metal
into their sheds, particularly those operators with queues.
But then again, where there's an arbitrage, markets tend to
find a way.
The aluminium market has resembled a giant commodity pricing
experiment ever since the global financial crisis, when all that
aluminium first started surging into LME warehouses.
The arguments about the last phase of the experiment,
specifically to what extent lengthening queues caused rising
premiums, are still reverberating around the industry.
The next phase of the experiment, whether queues can place a
floor beneath premiums, is only just starting.
