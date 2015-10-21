(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON Oct 21 Regulation is not sexy.
And that's official.
Both Kirstina Combe, head of regulation at the London Metal
Exchange (LME) and Katy Hyams, the LME's regulatory counsel,
said so at the start of their respective presentations at the
exchange's regulatory seminar last week.
Even the Bank of England, in the form of David Bailey,
director of financial markets infrastructure supervision, got in
on the "not sexy, us?" joke.
And that's part of the problem.
Financial regulation is a bewildering and mind-numbing
alphabet soup of acronyms: EMIR, MIFID (and its much bigger
sequel MIFID II), MAR, CRR and CRD IV. Who even knew that there
had been three previous capital requirement directives (CRD)
before the latest fourth version?
Yet the very fact that the LME held a seminar specifically
on financial regulation during the annual jamboree that is LME
Week says much about how this most boring of topics is rapidly
moving up the metals trading agenda.
Even more telling was the number of attendees forsaking the
first of the many LME Week cocktail parties in favour of
listening to a bunch of unsexy regulators.
It's been a long time since G20 finance ministers pledged to
overhaul the global financial regulatory structure in the
immediate aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, but then the
labyrinthine wheels of financial regulation turn extraordinary
slowly.
But turn they have and now European markets such as the LME
are facing a barrage of new regulation coming down the pipeline
from Brussels.
If that regulation is not "tailored" to match the unique
characteristics of commodity trading, "it could risk irreparable
damage to the wider industry, leading to a reduction in market
participants, a trading shift to non-EU venues and reduced
liquidity," warned an LME white paper on "European regulatory
change" released last week.
BALKANISATION
And if all that sounds a bit dramatic, even sexy, consider
the fact that it may already be happening.
When CME launched its U.S. aluminium premium futures
contract in 2013, the motivation was pretty obvious to everyone
in the aluminum market.
The LME, which until now has dominated global pricing of the
light metal, was struggling to cope with the load-out queues at
warehousing locations such as Detroit and the resulting
fracturing of the aluminium price between LME basis price and
physical premium.
Users, particularly parts of the U.S. manufacturing supply
chain, were furious that an ever larger part of the "all-in"
price was simply unhedgeable.
The CME's move to launch both a premium contract and an
"all-in" aluminium price contract was an opportunistic move to
steal a march on its London rival, which is due to launch its
own premium contracts only next month.
But what about the CME's new zinc contract? Or its lead
contract, unveiled last week and due to launch on Nov.
23?
Both LME contracts have experienced what might be termed
logistical gaming over the last 12 months but warehousing issues
are not the reason for the CME muscling further into the LME's
traditional pricing franchise.
Rather, the prime driver is the "Balkanisation of
regulation", according to Derek Sammann, CME's global head of
commodities and options products.
As regulators tighten up their trading rules and, more
critically, do so in different ways and at different speeds,
U.S. metal players, he suggested, are looking for "greater
clarity" in the form of U.S.-listed, U.S.-cleared and
U.S.-regulated contracts.
And that's before any of them probably got to take a look at
the deluge of European regulation which is about to break over
European markets such as the LME.
COMMODITIES CLAMPDOWN
Trafigura, for one, has taken a look and it evidently
doesn't like what it sees.
The global, but Dutch-based, metals and commodities trader
said it might take its clearing business outside of Europe for
similar regulatory "clarity".
It doesn't like EU regulators' proposal to implement
position limits for commodities. It doesn't much like the
proposal to force commodities players to abide by the same sort
of capital reserve requirements already applying to financial
players.
It's also possible Trafigura's directors don't much like the
new rules on remuneration, both capping the amount and limiting
the form of bonuses, although if so, they're not saying so
publicly.
Such concerns, though, cut to the heart of all this new EU
rule-making.
The clampdown on banking excess, which formed the first
post-Crisis regulatory wave, is now being extended to commodity
markets, first and foremost in the form of MIFID II, or, to give
it its full name, the Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive. New and expanded version.
The first ripple effects of the second wave are already
starting materially to affect trading venues such as the LME.
The exchange's overhaul of its warehousing system has
already gone much further than forcing down those troublesome
load-out queues.
The thrust of the multi-pronged reform process is to pull
warehouse operators into the LME's "market abuse" regime.
What might seem like an over-reaction to all the criticism
flung at its physical delivery function makes a whole lot more
sense in light of the EU's proposed extension of "market abuse"
powers to cover both cash markets and commodities storage.
Or, as the LME white paper expresses it, "the LME has
adopted a forward-thinking approach to mitigate abuse in the
warehousing system, and in November 2013 implemented a 12-stage
reform package designed to improve the transparency and
effectiveness of the LME's physical delivery network."
Brussels, please take note.
FRAGMENTATION
Warehousing, though, is just one of multiple threats facing
the LME from the looming regulatory wave.
Can the LME's current system of handling dominant positions,
encapsulated within the exchange's Lending Guidance, be squared
with pan-European position limits?
There is wriggle-room in the form of mediation by the UK
regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), also present
at the seminar in the form of David Lawton, FCA director of
markets, policy and international.
Then there is the innocuous-sounding "open access" component
of MIFID II, which will allow any trading venue to hook up with
any clearing house or any clearing house to hook up with any
trading venue.
The grounds for either venue or clearing house to deny
access under the new provisions are narrow.
"Open access", the LME white paper warned, "could ultimately
lead to fragmentation of market liquidity and increased levels
of risk for LME members and end users", legalese for a potential
assault on the exchange's current vertical integration with its
own clearing house.
Behind "open access" comes EU benchmark regulation, whatever
that means because "the definition of 'benchmark' remains
unclear and is still subject to discussion at the European
level", according to the LME.
Are the LME's official prices "benchmarks"? Answers on a
postcard to Brussels.
But the answer seems "probably, yes", in which case "it
seems highly likely that the legislation will oblige the LME and
its members to maintain greater supervision and governance
standards".
There is more, much more and you can start to understand why
so many metal market participants gave up their afternoon
schmoozing to listen to a regulatory seminar last Monday.
Regulation may be profoundly unsexy but it is coming to
everyone fast.
In fact, it's already arrived and even the first ripples are
starting to change the shape of global metals trading.
