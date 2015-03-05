(Updates with Rusal payment)
By Eric Onstad and Melanie Burton
March 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME) was paid
around $2 million by Russia's Rusal after the
aluminium producer lost a lawsuit over warehouse reform, the
LME's owner said on Thursday.
The hefty Rusal payment in February will provide a respite
from heavy legal fees for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx), which has been tied up in multiple court
actions for its LME unit.
HKEx annual results, which included the Rusal payment,
showed its legal and professional fees jumped by 20 percent last
year to HK$175 million, mainly due to legal costs of U.S.
class-action lawsuits.
Plaintiffs had accused Wall Street banks, commodity
merchants and the LME of having colluded since May 2009 to hoard
aluminium in warehouses. A U.S. judge this week dismissed the
antitrust litigation.
The Rusal payment resulted from a judgment last October,
when the 138-year-old LME won an appeal against a court ruling
that had halted sweeping reform aimed at easing huge backlogs to
withdraw metal from its global warehouse network.
Britain's Court of Appeal overturned an original March
ruling in favour of Rusal, which had feared the reforms would
unleash a glut of metal from warehouses and hit prices.
The court ordered Rusal Plc, the world's largest aluminium
producer, to pay costs.
HKEx said in its annual results: "A settlement of
approximately HK$15 million ($1.93 million) has been agreed and
payment of this amount was made by Rusal to the LME on 11
February 2015."
The results showed HKEx has made gradual progress in making
its $2.2 billion takeover of the LME in December 2012 pay off.
Underlying profit at the LME, the world's biggest and oldest
market for industrial metals, edged up 1 percent to HK$706
million as higher trading volumes were partly offset by a rise
in expenses.
Average daily LME volumes climbed by 4 percent to a record
high, with record volumes in aluminium, zinc and nickel, gaining
3 percent, 2 percent and 39 percent, respectively.
An 11 percent rise in LME operating expenses to HK$568
million dampened the impact of a 5 percent climb in revenue to
HK$1.27 billion.
The Hong Kong exchange said its overall results were boosted
by the September launch of LME Clear, the metal bourse's new
London-based clearing house for the LME, generating HK$187
million ($24.11 million) in clearing fees.
Revenue from LME Clear was not included in the LME results,
but instead was part of the HKEx's clearing division.
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Eric Onstad in
London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Evans)