MELBOURNE, March 2 Revenue from trading fees and tariffs at the London Metal Exchange surged by 51 percent to HK$1.404 billion ($181 million) in 2015, even as traded volumes fell, after the bourse raised fees at the start of last year, LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd stated on Wednesday.

Total revenue from LME business grew 36 percent to HK1.735 billion, HKEx said as its released its annual results.

"Despite the 4 percent drop in the average daily volume of metals contracts traded, trading fees and tariff rose by $476 million or 51 percent as a result of commercialising the LME's trading fees, effective from January 1, 2015," HKEx said.

Trade volumes on London Metal Exchange shrank 4.3 percent in 2015, dented by slowing growth in Chinese demand for commodities, data from the bourse showed in January.

Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Wednesday its 2015 net profit surged 54 percent to a record high, boosted by strong trading volumes as a turbulent year in China's markets fuelled volatility in the city's shares, but cautioned of a gloomier outlook this year. ($1 = 7.7750 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)