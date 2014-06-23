* Decision follows review after takeover by HKEx
* To invest £1 mln in new technology for ring
* LME only market in Europe still using open outcry
* Hope for new ring members after decision
(Adds comments by LME executive)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 23 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
will keep its open-outcry trading ring, it said on Monday,
bucking a trend by most other markets to shift to all-electronic
operations.
In the ring, a circle of padded red-leather seats, traders
use arcane hand signals during five-minute bursts of intense
trading in copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, nickel and zinc.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals, launched a review of whether to keep the ring
following its takeover by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
in December 2012.
The 137-year-old LME, the only European financial market to
still use open-outcry trading, also said in a statement it would
invest 1 million pounds ($1.70 million) in technology for the
ring.
"The LME will continue to host the ring, with its robust and
transparent price-discovery process, for as long as the market
needs it," Chief Executive Garry Jones said.
While much of the LME's volume has moved to its electronic
platform, LME Select, many participants regard open outcry
trading as useful for setting benchmark prices and for trading
the LME's complex date structure.
NEW RING MEMBERS?
The LME has 11 firms that trade in the ring, down from about
30 during a peak in the late 1980s, but the exchange hopes more
will join.
Some companies have recently expressed interest, but they
have not indicated whether they were considering ring dealing or
a lower category of membership, Chief Operating Officer Stuart
Sloan said.
"Clearly the market had a little bit of uncertainty hanging
over it while we've been conducting this review and analysis,"
he told Reuters in an interview.
"So hopefully the clarity that we're announcing today should
help potential members make decisions."
As part of its new spending, the LME will add new wall
boards on the trading floor with enhanced technology to help
integrate electronic and open outcry trading.
"It will help the ring dealers be fully aware of what is
going on in the Select market and take that into account in
their trading," Sloan said.
The exchange said it will keep a close eye on the integrity
of the ring following increased scrutiny of commodity benchmarks
by regulators in Europe and the United States since a London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) manipulation case last year.
An internal audit found that the ring meets the principles
for financial benchmarks outlined by International Organisation
of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)- a global umbrella group for
market regulators, the LME said.
"In essence, we're pretty positive about the integrity of
the process that we have there. We'll always be looking to make
sure it's as good as it can be and at times there'll be things
we can improve, I'm sure," Sloan said.
Last week, the LME proposed using the ring as one of three
alternatives to replace the 117-year-old London silver price
benchmark, or fix.
The ring has its roots in the early 19th century when the
Royal Exchange, the world's first commodities market, became so
crowded, metal merchants gathered at the Jerusalem coffee house
on Cornhill in the City to conduct business.
($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)