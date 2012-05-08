LONDON May 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
said on Tuesday it had received a number of detailed proposals
from a shortlist of bidders regarding a potential acquisition of
the exchange.
The LME said the board would now consider the proposals and
give shareholders further information "as appropriate".
"The discussions shareholders have held with the LME and its
financial advisers during the process have drawn out issues of
importance to users of the exchange," the LME said.
"The board welcomes all input and will engage in further
dialogue with the LME's shareholders to reach the best possible
outcome for the market."
The LME did not say who the proposals were from or how many
had been submitted.