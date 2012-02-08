LONDON Feb 8 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) is on track to launch its own clearing arm by the first
quarter of 2014 and will look into financing the project without
drawing on members' money, an official at the exchange said on
Wednesday.
The LME said in December it had decided to create a clearing
service, in a move that could make the 130 year-old exchange
more attractive ahead of a potential sale.
Trades at the LME, the world's largest industrial metals
exchange, are currently cleared through LCH.Clearnet, Europe's
largest independent clearing house.
"We expect to launch by the first quarter of 2014," said
Trevor Spanner, managing director of post-trade services at the
LME.
"Over the next six months we will spend time on getting the
system up and running, selecting the technology vendors and
engaging with the LME members and regulators."
Spanner, who was hired in September to spearhead the
exchange's feasibility study into self-clearing, said the
project could be financed in a "number of ways" including
through "loan and/or equity from the LME".
"We have a robust business case that includes the cost of
financing the clearing house ... We are comfortable at this
stage there will not be a call on members' money," he said.
The LME announced in September that it had received
takeover approaches. At least 15 suitors have expressed interest
in the world's biggest market place, according to industry
sources.
Bids are due to be in by around mid-February, and the LME
plans to present a list of possible buyers to board members at
the end of the month.
Spanner said the LME's announcement in December that it
would levy a new user exchange fee was independent of plans to
launch self-clearing, which was more of a strategic decision.