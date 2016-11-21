BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SHANGHAI/LONDON Nov 21 The London Metal Exchange's Chief Operating Officer Stuart Sloan went on indefinite leave this month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Sloan, who is also head of strategy, joined the LME in January 2014. He was previously chief of staff and head of strategic development at NYSE Euronext, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Reuters could not immediately determine why he had gone on indefinite leave.
Sloan and the LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, declined to comment.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , which paid $2.2 billion for the exchange in 2012. (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason in Shanghai, Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.