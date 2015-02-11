LONDON Feb 11 Sorin Corp has become the first
South Korean member of the London Metal Exchange (LME), the LME
said on Wednesday, as the exchange increases its focus on Asia.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd bought the
138-year-old LME for $2.2 billion in 2012, aiming to capitalise
on strong growth in the Asian metals sector, especially in
China.
"We welcome Sorin to the LME and look forward to expanding
our user base in Korea and in the Asia region," LME Chief
Executive Garry Jones said in statement.
Sorin joined as a Category 5 associate trade member, the
lowest category which only allows trading as a client.
Headquartered in Seoul, Soin imports and exports non-ferrous
metals at the wholesale level. It acts as an exclusive metal
export agency of Young Poong Corp and Korea Zinc Co.
Ltd., the LME said.
