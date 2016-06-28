* LME seeking to lure funds and other speculators
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 28 Electronic trade on the London
Metal Exchange has climbed by nearly a fifth this year as the
LME lures more speculators, sparking a battle with members who
worry about threats to the traditional structure symbolised by
the open outcry floor.
The 139-year-old exchange, the only one in Europe still
maintaining open outcry trading, has been seeking to placate
members, especially brokers, worried about losing lucrative
business.
Many of them say it is foolhardy to shift away from
long-established clients such as miners and fabricators.
"There are some pretty annoyed people out there, to put it
mildly, among the old LME camp, while others are saying the LME
has to move forward," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research
at Societe Generale in London.
"If you give people more direct access in this new model,
there's no need for the brokers, so they have to be protective
of their business."
The tension was highlighted when a former LME chief
executive said earlier this month he was holding talks with
trading houses and brokers about launching a new London-based
metals trading platform in a challenge to the LME.
The LME declined to comment, but industry sources said
exchange executives have strongly defended the new scheme,
telling members they want to keep the traditional structure
along with the enhancements.
The LME, which recently opened a new trading floor, has said
it was committed to open outcry trading as long as clients still
wanted the traditional format, where deals are struck in intense
five-minute bursts of yelling and arcane hand signals.
The changes, however, are part of the LME's "Liquidity
Roadmap", which encourages hedge funds and computer-based
trading firms to trade more on the exchange.
While overall LME daily average volumes have slid by 9.6
percent during the first five months of the year amid a slump in
commodity markets and an LME fee hike, turnover on the LME
electronic Select platform is up 19 percent through mid-June.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, says this is because its new scheme has added 144
liquidity providers and 495 new market participants.
BLACK BOX TRADERS
In some cases, black-box trading firms such as Chicago-based
Jump Trading have become members and can funnel their business
directly onto the LME, no longer needing to use brokers.
"I think we're going down a very dangerous path," said the
head of the LME Desk at a broker who declined to be named.
Also provoking opposition is the LME's campaign to encourage
more trading of standard monthly futures by clients put off by
the traditional set-up which allows trading any single day for
the first three months.
Much of the traditional trading takes place on the open
outcry floor.
The so-called "date structure" was set up to allow miners
and industrial consumers to hedge physical shipments for odd
periods, but the LME says this discourages funds who prefer
trading based on single monthly expiry like other futures
exchanges, such as U.S. rival CME.
Standard monthly trading in aluminium, copper and zinc for
the first two weeks in June was a combined 4,031 lots, more than
the volume for the whole of the previous month.
The turnover is still miniscule compared to overall
electronic volumes, which totalled 494,593 lots for the three
metals during the same period in early June, but opponents are
concerned that it could gain momentum, leaving the traditional
model favoured by miners and industry with scant liquidity.
"I'm not promoting it because I actually feel there's no
evidence at the moment this will be a benefit to the long-term
betterment of the exchange," said Michael Overlander, chief
executive at Sucden Financial, one of nine top-tier LME members
allowed to trade in the open outcry ring.
"But if the market itself decides that's where it's going to
go, then of course we'll have to follow it."
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and David
Evans)