By Andy Home LONDON, Aug 27 For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Or translating Sir Isaac Newton's third law of motion into financial language, markets don't move in straight lines. Although you'd be forgiven for thinking so after the pummelling base metals have taken over the last couple of weeks. There are, however, the first tentative signs of stabilisation as the selling momentum starts to fade. Some sort of short-covering reaction looks likely. Which is where things might get interesting. It is in the nature of the London Metal Exchange (LME) with its singular rolling daily prompt system that buying back a short position or simply holding on to it is not as straightforward an exercise as on a vanilla futures exchange. Dates need to be adjusted on a buy-back while holding a short position means rolling it forward. Either way, it means navigating the potentially choppy waters that are the LME nearby spreads. And the outlook could be for something a bit worse than choppy, judging by the way front-month spreads are tightening right across the base metals suite. PHYSICAL SQUEEZE The most extreme example is tin, where the benchmark cash-to-three-months spread CMSN0-3 flared out to a $540-per-tonne backwardation on Aug. 18. That's the widest cash premium since 2009, when what is one of the LME's least liquid contracts was subjected to a protracted and painful squeeze. Things have eased a little over the last week but as of Thursday morning's ring sessions the period was still trading at a hefty $101 backwardation. Tightness in the LME tin market is easy to understand, reflecting more than anything else the low level of available stocks in exchange warehouses. There were just 3,940 tonnes of "live" on-warrant stocks on Aug. 17, the lowest tally since late 2012 and a low liquidity cover for the three sizeable shorts that were sitting on the Aug. 18 third-Wednesday prompt date. ******************************************************* Graphic on LME tin spreads and on-warrant stocks: link.reuters.com/hyf55w ******************************************************* A premium for cash metal is entirely logical in these circumstances and, in theory at least, should incentivise deliveries of physical metal into the LME warehouse system to alleviate the tightness. The problem is that stocks have rebuilt only marginally with open tonnage now at 4,790 tonnes. And as of the close of business on Tuesday, up to 80 percent of them were controlled by two entities, according to the LME's warrant report. <0#LME-WHL> The LME's futures banding report <0#LME-FBR>, meanwhile, shows just how crowded the tin contract is on the third-Wednesday prompt dates over the coming three months. In September (Sept. 16), four sizeable longs are facing off against two shorts. In October (Oct. 21) it's a case of five longs versus six shorts and in November (Nov. 18) five longs are looking down the barrel at one short, but it's a big one, accounting for 30-40 percent of open interest (3,460 tonnes in the middle of that range). Any or each of these dates could trigger renewed cash tightness. Which may be one reason tin prices have weathered the recent made-in-China storm better than most other base metals, the potential for further spread tightness deterring would-be shorts. ******************************************************* Graphic on aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, zinc spreads: link.reuters.com/gyf55w ******************************************************* DOMINANT LONGS Copper spreads have also tightened significantly over the last couple of days, with the full cash-to-three-months period CMCU0-3 moving into backwardation last week. It is currently indicated at $26.50 backwardation after flexing out to $32 on Wednesday. It's a little hard to make the same argument for cash-date tightness in copper as in tin. On-warrant stocks of 318,100 tonnes are not exactly low. In fact, they are almost double where they were at the start of the year. The problem with copper is not how much stock is in the exchange warehouse network but rather the fact that 50-80 percent of it is controlled by one entity. Still. Because that dominant long position has been there all year, although the word on the "Street" is that it has switched ownership at least once. Quite evidently there must be a lot of shorts in the copper market, given it has fallen by $1,400 per tonne since early May. Anyone looking to cover back their position or looking to roll over their position is likely going to have to pay a price to that dominant long, although the daily cost of doing so is capped by the LME. There's a potentially even bigger dominant long sitting on the October third-Wednesday date in aluminium. It accounts for over 40 percent of open interest and is a hot talking-point in the market. The October-November spread CMALV5-X5 is already tight, trading on Thursday at $7 backwardation, which is why the full cash-to-three-months contango CMAL0-3 has been dragged in to around $20 from $45 in the middle of last month. Shorts on the October date may be in for a torrid time. The last time the spreads got ugly on aluminium was in May, when the cost of rolling a position widened to $9.50 per tonne. Per day! WHO'S SHORT? Forward curves in zinc CMZN0-3 and lead CMPB0-3 are still in contango but only marginally so, while the nickel contango CMNI0-3, like that in aluminium, is steadily shrinking. Stocks of all of them are relatively high and only lead is prey to a dominant long, currently holding 40-50 percent of available inventory. But tightening spreads are a natural reaction to the amount of short-selling that has been taking place with positions having to be adjusted by borrowing the nearby dates. This is particularly the case for speculative/investment (delete according to preference) players, who are not in a position to settle their positions by delivering physical metal. Which begs the question of just how many shorts are out there and just how short they are. To which there is no easy answer. Analysts have started tracking the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR), specifically the managed money category, for clues to fund positioning. No one's quite sure as to just how accurate it is. As of the end of last week, for example, money managers were net long of all the main LME contracts. Which seems curious given the scale of the sell-off. And which sits oddly with an alternative data series on "speculative positioning" produced by LME broker Marex Spectron. The differences between the two are stark, as shown in this table. Fund/Speculative Positioning (Lots) Aug-20 LME COTR Marex Spectron Aluminium 52,384 -211,400 Copper 1,174 -33,000 Lead 4,790 -7,400 Nickel 10,167 -31,200 Tin 3,024 -1,400 Zinc 7,381 -47,200 Depending on which one you want to believe, for example, "funds" are either still collectively net long of aluminium to the tune of 52,400 lots or running what Marex Spectron calls "the biggest spec short in aluminium since July 2012". Quite evidently, if Marex is correct, that collective speculative short is on a collision course with the mega long in October. It doesn't mean a major trend change in the outright price but it does point to a lot of turbulence ahead. In fact, all these metal spreads are signalling the same thing. The "fasten seat belt" signs have just gone on. It's going to be a bumpy ride. (Editing by Dale Hudson)