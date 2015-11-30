(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON Nov 30 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has just launched two steel contracts, one for steel scrap and
one for steel rebar.
It's the second time the LME has tried to expand its
dominant franchise in nonferrous metals markets into the ferrous
space.
Its steel billet contract has long been moribund. Volumes so
far this year have totalled a meagre 28 lots and there has been
no trading at all since June. Despite that, the exchange has
decided to keep the contract to facilitate potential arbitrage
with the two new contracts.
Steel could offer a timely boost to the LME, which is seeing
volumes across its core base metals contracts decline for the
first time in many years.
But might the LME's latest drive also finally crack open the
steel market to derivatives trading? Because this is an
industrial sector that has proved curiously resistant to
exchange pricing, even while exchange volumes of iron ore rise
steadily around the world.
And will the calamitous state of the steel market,
characterised by falling output and bombed-out prices, be a
hindrance or a help to new pricing ideas?
SHANGHAI SHINES, OTHERS STRUGGLE
The Shanghai Futures Exchange's (SHFE) steel rebar contract
is by a considerable margin the most traded ferrous contract in
the world.
Volumes in the first 10 months of this year were a
staggering 8.77 billion tonnes, up 54 percent on the same period
of 2014.
However, such apparently high liquidity flatters to deceive.
It's quite evident that much of this turnover is in fact daily
churnover fueled by short-term speculative flows.
Total market open interest at the end of last month was just
38 million tonnes, a tiny fraction of nominal volumes.
Nor is the SHFE much use to any non-Chinese steel-maker
looking for a hedging tool, given China's capital control walls.
But outside of China steel contracts are struggling to gain
traction.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) may dominate non-Chinese iron ore
trading but it has so far failed to translate this purchase on
the ferrous chain into its steel contracts.
Hot-rolled steel swaps were introduced at the beginning of
last year but volumes so far this year have been just 52,500
tonnes, representing a year-on-year decline of 41 percent. SGX's
equivalent steel futures contract hasn't traded at all this year
after a brief flurry of interest over the middle of 2014.
CME's hot rolled coil contract has fared a bit better with
volumes of just over a million tonnes in the first 10 months of
this year. Volumes are up 36 percent on last year, when they
fell by 10 percent relative to 2013.
However, the U.S. exchange's vision of offering a "virtual
steel mill" in terms of ferrous trading remains very much work
in progress. Its steel billet contract is untraded this year,
while its steel scrap contract has experienced only minimal
volumes over four years of trading.
No-one, it seems, has yet found the key to unlocking the
steel industry's aversion to exchange pricing.
TARGETING TURKEY
For its part the LME is returning to Turkey and the Black
Sea for its entry point into ferrous pricing.
The steel billet contract was supposed to be aimed at the
same geographical hub of physical steel flows but quickly fell
foul of Turkey's tax code, which stymied physical delivery into
LME warehouses in the country.
The two new contracts bypass such problems by not being
physically deliverable, something of a first for the LME.
Both are cash settled and referenced against The Steel
Index, in the case of scrap, and Platts, in the case of rebar.
And both target the Turkish steel sector, which is the ninth
largest in the world and the third largest in Europe after
Russia and Germany.
Turkey is a huge buyer of steel scrap from Europe and the
U.S. and a huge exporter of rebar into the Middle East and North
Africa.
The LME has strong cultural ties with Turkey's nonferrous
sector and has this year hooked up with Borsa Istanbul. The
Turkish exchange will both disseminate LME data and work with
the London exchange "to develop future products and services for
the steel market".
There is even Turkish representation on the LME's steel
committee in the form of Cihan Akdeniz from the Turkish Steel
Exporters' Association.
All of which reinforces the LME's claim that it has worked
hard to bring on board the type of industrial player that will
give its products pricing legitimacy.
CRISIS
But that's still no guarantee that its latest efforts will
be any more successful than its lifeless steel billet contract.
The steel sector at large still seems impervious to any need
to switch to exchange pricing, even though strong volumes on
both SGX and CME attest to at least a partial embrace of iron
ore derivatives trading.
Yet iron ore may itself offer some hope for the LME.
It took the Global Financial Crisis and the resulting
collapse in iron ore demand to accelerate a switch from the
decades-old annual benchmark prices to something closer to spot
trading.
Faced with massive volatility and delivery defaults, even
producers such as Vale, previously a staunch supporter of the
benchmark pricing model, had to admit it was no longer fit for
purpose.
Steel pricing is facing exactly such a crisis as the world
faces up to the consequences of Chinese growth slowdown in the
form of massive steel exports and the resulting crushing of
steel prices both in and outside China.
Steel-making is rapidly becoming a matter of basic survival,
an environment which might well encourage fresh ideas about
pricing if it helps keep operators afloat.
Consumers, meanwhile, might be expected to embrace a way of
forward price-hedging at current depressed price levels.
Auto-makers, for example, have been consistent hedge buyers
into falling aluminium prices this year but have no obvious way
of replicating such a strategy when it comes to their other core
metallic input.
Launching new steel contracts during a time of pricing
crisis may seem a bad idea but crisis might yet be what it takes
to crack the steel market.
These steel contracts are an important potential growth
engine for the LME given falling volumes in its other contracts
and its owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's limited
progress in connecting with China's huge metals sector.
But they may prove to be even more important for large parts
of the global steel sector that are struggling to stay alive.
