LONDON, April 20 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it plans to reduce the size of its new steel contracts to 10 tonnes from 100 tonnes to boost liquidity.

Matt Chamberlain, LME head of business development, told a presentation that the move would reduce fees per lot and encourage more trading by industrial and financial players.

The new contracts in rebar and scrap steel are due to be launched in October. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Pravin Char)