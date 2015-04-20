(Adds quotes, update on warehouses reforms)
LONDON, April 20 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
plans to reduce the size of its new steel contracts to 10 tonnes
from 100 tonnes to boost liquidity, it said on Monday.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, plans to launch the new contracts in rebar
and scrap steel in October.
Matt Chamberlain, LME head of business development, told a
presentation that the move would reduce fees per lot and
encourage more trading.
"This means that large industrial users will continue to be
able to execute cost effectively in large volume while financial
liquidity providers will be able to participate more nimbly," he
said.
"Although our initial suite is European-focused, we have
received strong interest also from international players looking
to arbitrage with other regional prices."
Chamberlain also gave an update about the LME's wide-ranging
drive to reform its global network of warehouses.
In March, the 138-year-old exchange announced new rules and
proposals aimed at slashing delivery backlogs at its warehouses
twice as quickly as under current reforms.
Chamberlain said a consultation was over and it would
announce what action it would take by the end of April.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Pravin Char)