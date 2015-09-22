Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday it has appointed four new members to its steel committee ahead of the planned launch in November of its steel scrap and rebar contracts.
The members include Spencer Johnson of INTL FCStone, Philip Killicoat of Goldman Sachs, Gianpiero Repole of Liberty Commodities and William Schmiedel of Sims Group Global Trade Corporation. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.