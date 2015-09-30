FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The London Metal Exchange,
the world's biggest marketplace for base metals trade, expects
to appoint at least five market makers to provide liquidity for
its steel rebar and scrap contracts due to be launched in
November.
"I am confident we will have a minimum of five market makers
for each of the two contracts," LME senior consultant Christian
Schirmeister said on Wednesday. "We have enough applications."
The contracts for rebar, bars used for reinforcing concrete,
and steel scrap, are on schedule for launch on Nov. 23 pending
final British regulatory approval, he said. Some market makers
may be involved in both contracts.
Steel derivatives have failed to make a major impact in
recent years, including the LME's own billet future, with large
numbers of products hardly traded because of thin liquidity,
partly because steelmakers outside China turned their back on
them.
The LME is taking the unusual step of appointing market
makers for the new contracts to provide an early liquidity
stimulus. The exchange had asked for applicants to express
interest by Wednesday (Sept. 30).
"We have had applications for both contracts and we are in
discussions about the appointments," said Marko Kusigerski,
business development manager at LME on the sidelines of a steel
event in Frankfurt. "I expect that from the first day of the new
contracts we will have tradable prices on the screen."
The LME has not named any potential market makers.
For long-term success, the contracts will need support from
major steelmakers, physical traders and institutional investors,
analysts say.
"We have interest from the full range of the steel industry
including steel producers, steel stockholders, physical traders
and steel consumers including construction companies and the
financial sector," Kusigerski said. "We now need to turn this
interest into involvement, we are optimistic the steel producers
will take part."
The contracts are likely to be largely European based but
with global involvement including from the United States and
Asia, Kusigerski said.
The launch comes at a tough time for the steel industry as
steel prices plummet. ST-CRU-IDX
Chinese steel rebar futures fell to a record low on
Wednesday as China's slowing economy aggravated overcapacity
problems in the country's steel sector, by far the world's
biggest, depressing prices.
Britain's second-biggest steelmaker SSI UK said on Monday it
will mothball its Redcar plant in England and axe about 1,700
jobs.
"Most of the steel industry does not use hedging tools,"
Schirmeister said. "But falling prices do create a greater
understanding for the need for hedging."
