LONDON Dec 23 The London Metal Exchange has
added three more market makers for its new steel rebar and scrap
contracts, meeting its target of five market makers, it said on
Wednesday.
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for base metals
trade, aimed to appoint at least five market makers to provide
liquidity for its new contracts that were launched last month.
After reviewing tenders, the LME said in a statement it had
selected three more electronic market makers, who are expected
to provide bids and offers for the steel contracts. It did not
name the chosen firms.
"The LME has now reached its target of five market makers in
the new ferrous products, and so does not propose to re-open the
tender process at this time," it added.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)