BRIEF-Central Pattana enters into JV for development of theme park project
* Passed resolution to approve entering into jv for development of theme park project in centralphuket
LONDON, June 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved the Taiwan port of Kaohsiung as a new delivery location, the exchange said on Monday.
The port will be a delivery location for aluminium, aluminium alloy, copper, lead, nickel, tin and zinc, and will be the LME's ninth delivery location in Asia, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Passed resolution to approve entering into jv for development of theme park project in centralphuket
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property