LONDON, June 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved the Taiwan port of Kaohsiung as a new delivery location, the exchange said on Monday.

The port will be a delivery location for aluminium, aluminium alloy, copper, lead, nickel, tin and zinc, and will be the LME's ninth delivery location in Asia, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Keiron Henderson)