(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON Oct 23 L&M Energy Limited (ASX/NZX:
LME) has received from New Dawn Energy Limited a formal notice
of intention to make a full takeover offer for all the ordinary
shares and options of L&M Energy Limited and advises
shareholders and option holders to TAKE NO ACTION.
New Dawn Energy Limited is proposing to offer all cash
consideration of AUD$0.06 per share. The proposed consideration
to be offered for each type of option varies depending on the
date and terms of issue of that option, as outlined in the
appendix.
As detailed in the Takeover Notice, the proposed offer is
expressed to be subject to a number of conditions, including
acceptances that would result in New Dawn Energy holding or
controlling 90% or more of the shares of L&M Energy Limited.
Archibald Geoffrey Loudon and Gregory Ross Hogan are directors
of both New Dawn Energy Limited and L&M Energy Limited. As such,
Mr Loudon and Mr Hogan will not participate in L&M Energy
Limited's consideration of the merits of the offer.
The Board of L&M Energy Limited will form a sub-committee of
independent directors to review the takeover offer and to
discharge L&M Energy Limited's obligations under the New Zealand
Takeovers Code, including preparing a Target Company Statement
to formally respond to New Dawn Energy limited's takeover offer
and commissioning an Independent Adviser to prepare a report on
the merits of the offer.
Shareholders and option holders will be mailed a copy of the
Target Company Statement, including the Independent Adviser's
Report, within 14 days after the date that New Dawn Energy
Limited dispatches its offer document to shareholders and option
holders.
The Independent Directors advise shareholders and option holders
to TAKE NO ACTION with respect to the Takeover Notice until they
have received the Target Company Statement and the Independent
Adviser's Report.
L&M Energy Limited has appointed Adelaide Equity Partners as
corporate advisor and Kensington Swan and Piper Alderman as
legal advisors to assist the Independent Directors assess the
offer.
For further information please contact the L&M Energy
Shareholder Information Line below:
o Within New Zealand: 0061 1800 303 491
o Within Australia: 1800 303 491
Yours faithfully
B N McGregor
Company Secretary
Appendix
The proposed consideration to be offered for each option depends
on the date and terms of issue of that option. Subject to the
terms of the offer, New Dawn Energy Limited is proposing to
offer the price in cash listed in the fourth column in the table
below for each option of the corresponding tranche.
Tranche / Issue Date Exercise Price
Expiry Date Offer Price
(AUD$)
A. Employee Share Options
1 AUD$0.20 30 October 2012 0.0000
2 AUD$0.20 15 April 2013 0.0004
3 AUD$0.125 5 November 2013 0.0059
4 AUD$0.10 27 April 2014 0.0115
5 AUD$0.11 12 November 2014 0.0135
6 AUD$0.14 17 March 2015 0.0126
7 AUD$0.14 28 April 2015 0.0127
8 AUD$0.12 10 November 2015 0.0168
9 AUD$0.12 2 May 2016 0.0178
10 AUD$0.12 7 November 2016 0.0196
11 AUD$0.07 28 February 2017 0.0255
12 AUD$0.12 28 June 2017 0.0202
B. Consideration Options - Vested
26 February 2010 NZD$0.0001 26 February 2015 0.0599
C. Consideration Options - Unvested
26 February 2010 NZD$0.0001 26 February 2015 0.0554
