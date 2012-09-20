SINGAPORE, Sept 20 London Metal Exchange tin fell 4.5 percent on Thursday as a firmer dollar triggered a bout of chart-based selling in the metal.

LME tin dropped to $20,441 a tonne, its lowest in a week, before recovering to $20,500 a tonne at 0650 GMT, down from a close at $21,400 a tonne on Wednesday.

Traders said there was no fundamental news to trigger the sales, but pointed to its break of the 200-day moving average around $20,800 a tonne.