By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 15 Trading volumes on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) fell by 4.3 percent in 2015.
It was the first decline in activity since 2009 and the
sharpest drop since 2001.
Those two historical reference points are telling,
coinciding as they do with the bursting of the dot-com bubble
and the global financial crisis.
The base metal markets are once again in turmoil, with 2015
set to go down in the history books as the year the commodities
supercycle finally imploded.
Such broader market turbulence, however, doesn't explain why
the CME's copper contract registered year-on-year growth of 16.4
percent against the LME contract's 0.5 percent, nor why base
metal volumes on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) have been
booming.
CME and ShFE rolled out new contracts last year, challenging
the LME's dominance of the global market in nonferrous metals
trading.
So is the decline in London volumes a sign that dominance is
now starting to fracture?
*****************************************************
Graphic on long-term LME volumes: tmsnrt.rs/1n4RPCD
Graphic on LME volumes by contract: tmsnrt.rs/1n4SpQP
*****************************************************
BENCHMARK PRICING
Excluding some of the LME's more niche products, such as its
two aluminium alloy contracts, the two worst-performing
contracts last year were aluminium and tin.
Aluminium has been the LME's most liquid contract for many
years, so the 9.1 percent decline in trading activity is
something of a standout.
Superficially, it looks bad news for the LME's pricing
franchise, given CME's launch of four contracts in the aluminium
space, three geographic premium contracts and an "all-in"
aluminium contract.
Yet there is no clear evidence that the LME is losing any of
its benchmark pricing power.
The most successful of the CME's aluminium contracts has
been its Midwest U.S. premium contract, launched in 2013.
Volumes really took off last year with 936,000 tonnes traded and
open interest mushrooming to 22,008 lots at the end of December
from just 2,462 lots a year earlier.
CME's European premium contract has also got off to a flying
start since its launch in September last year, while the
Japanese premium contract registered its first trades early this
month.
All three contracts, however, are "premium" contracts, which
as the name suggests means they coexist with a basis price. And
that basis price is still generated by the LME.
The CME's out-and-out rival contract, its "all-in" aluminium
contract, reflecting both basis price and premium, has struggled
to build any momentum since its launch in 2014. Last year's
volumes of 4,044 lots were less than the 4,651 lots notched up
by the European premium contract in just four months of trading.
Similarly, CME's new zinc contract closed the year with just
10 lots of open interest after seven months trading, while its
new lead contract hasn't yet seen any action.
The inference is that aluminium traders seem happy to
continue using the LME as a benchmark price but prefer hedging
their premium exposure on CME. The LME's own aluminium premium
contracts, just launched, have so far failed to register a
single trade.
Why then has activity in the LME's aluminium contract
declined so heavily?
The answer may lie in the LME's own internal reform process
rather than competition from CME.
Specifically, the exchange's attack on its aluminium
warehouse queues, which have been steadily shortening, has
reduced some of the gaming of the aluminium financing trade.
That, insiders suggest, may have reduced the amount of
tonnage that is rolled daily on the LME's "tom-next" spread,
which has been a big volume generator in years past.
Of course the LME's new fee structure means that trading
"tom-next" is no longer the free or heavily discounted trade
that it once was, although don't expect any exchange official to
dwell on that particular possible linkage.
EASTWARDS HO!
The 30.7 percent decline in LME tin trading may, on the
other hand, be a more worrying sign for the LME's global
benchmark pricing status.
Pricing of the soldering metal has become multi-dimensional
with Indonesia leveraging its status as the world's largest
exporter to nurture its own tin contracts, traded on the
Indonesian Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), and ShFE
launching a Chinese tin contract in March 2015.
Neither is an obvious forum for the sort of industrial
hedging offered by the LME.
The ICDX contracts are inextricably linked to Indonesia's
sporadic attempts to support the price of tin, reducing their
international credibility, while the ShFE's tin contract is the
laggard of its base metals offering.
But there is a risk to the LME that tin pricing could evolve
away from London to an Asian pricing hub, in effect mirroring an
eastwards shift in underlying trade patterns away from Europe.
It's still too early to say with any certainty. One year's
data does not a trend make and tin is the least liquid of the
LME's core base metals contracts at the best of times, meaning
external factors such as a falling price can generate an
outsized impact.
MEET THE NEW STREET
The real metals trading story of last year was the surge in
activity on ShFE, which with the exception of lead and tin saw
volumes boom across its base metals contracts.
Copper volumes increased by 25.3 percent, aluminium volumes
by 66.4 percent and the new nickel contract traded a staggering
127 million tonnes in its first 10 months of trading, slightly
more than the LME's nickel contract.
However, even leaving aside the differing methodologies used
in counting volumes by the LME and the ShFE, any direct
comparison is problematic.
The two markets still exist in different universes separated
by China's capital controls.
Larger Chinese metals companies, particularly the
state-owned enterprises, have long been users of the LME for
hedging purposes and are likely to increase their activity as
more Chinese companies become members of the LME.
The Shanghai market, by contrast, has tended to reflect
domestic speculative activity far more than international
industrial hedging.
And last year's trading boom seems to have been driven by
retail investors in China finding something new to trade, not
least because of the government's heavy-handed interventions in
the Chinese stock markets.
The difference in trading patterns between the two markets
is clear from a comparison of volumes and open interest. LME
nickel volumes are a fraction of open interest, while those on
the ShFE contract have been as high as six times open interest.
That points to a high degree of day trading by what is a
new, or at least new to the world of metals, retail investment
crowd.
Such is the weight of money that can be generated by the
Chinese "street" that what happens in Shanghai can influence
London prices, witness the way in which Chinese funds such as
Shanghai Chaos have hit the Western news headlines over the last
year.
But there is no sign yet that global industrial players have
any desire to shift their pricing to Shanghai, not least because
of the Chinese authorities' habit of directly intervening in
domestic markets when it suits them.
The LME still sets global metals prices and, with the
possible exception of tin, its core industrial franchise still
looks strong.
What has really changed, though, is that global base metals
pricing is now a multiverse rather than a universe and that
particular trend has only just started.
