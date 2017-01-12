* Hong Kong bourse has contacted operator LME

* Problem under investigation, LME tells members (Adds confirmation of resumption of trade)

SYDNEY Jan 12 The London Metal Exchange's electronic trading platform LMESelect reopened at 0600 GMT on Thursday after a five hour delay.

LME copper traded up 0.3 percent at $5,728 a tonne.

Information on what caused the outage was not available.

A spokesman for LMESelect's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), said earlier it was checking with the London Metal Exchange, operator of the platform, to find out why trading had failed to start on time. All media queries to LME go through HKEx during Asian trading hours.

Trading on the LME was delayed for almost four hours last July due to technical issues relating to members' ability to connect to the market.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sonali Paul and Richard Pullin)