LONDON, March 13 Trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) Select electronic platform has resumed, after a network problem caused a halt in trading earlier on Tuesday, the exchange said.

"All the other trading platforms are fine. It is only Select that was halted," an LME spokeswoman said.

The LME initiated a trade halt at 0850 GMT after connectivity issues caused Select data to fail to update. It was restored by 1035 GMT. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Jason Neely)