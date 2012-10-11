* Morning floor trading planned to capture Asian business
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 11 The London Metal
Exchange may add morning rounds of open-outcry trading for its
unique futures contracts, senior trade sources say, as the new
Hong Kong-based owners plot their first major move to hold off
intense competition from their Shanghai rival.
Introducing a third, earlier, round of trading sessions
would be the biggest shift in the way the 135-year old exchange
operates since the launch of its electronic platform over a
decade ago, and would run counter to the global industry trend
toward shutting down trading pits in favor of faster, cheaper
electronic platforms.
The trading committee, which is made up of representatives
from the LME's ring and larger clearing members, has discussed
an earlier beginning to London 'ring' and 'kerb' trading, in
which each metal contract trades one by one, then all at once,
three executives at ring-dealing firms said.
"The LME is talking about a morning kerb to tie in with the
Far East market," said one of the senior executives.
It is not clear when the exchange would make a final
decision, although informal talks are likely to continue next
week during the annual LME Week events. The new time could be
launched as early as the first quarter, executives said.
THE PERSONAL TOUCH
According to early plans, the new morning session for the
ring, as the LME floor is known because traders sit at fixed
points in a circle, would be similar to the existing morning and
afternoon ones: the LME's six major non-ferrous metals and two
aluminium alloy contracts are traded sequentially in four
five-minute bursts of open outcry, with 12 ring-dealing firms
taking orders from their customers and their own back office.
The additional kerb session would likely be shorter than in
the current kerbs, which last for just over two hours.
The focus on the floor may extend to creature comforts as
well - early discussions have taken place about refurbishing and
expanding the ring to make room for any additional staff needed
for the longer day or new members, senior traders have said.
The LME declined to comment on plans to extend floor hours
and overhaul the floor space.
The move would please advocates of the ring, including many
of the big brokers and banks, who believe open outcry trading
still has a role in a global market increasingly dominated by
screen trading and algorithmic execution.
They argue this is especially true of the LME, whose
contracts are based on hundreds of specific forward dates,
rather than on simple monthly delivery system of most futures
contracts. Live brokers are often better able to manage the
complex delivery system, supporters say.
"With the commercial flexibility of over 1,000 tradable
prompt dates, the LME floor offers unrivaled forward market
liquidity," says Michael Frawley, head of base metals and sales
at ring-dealing firm Jefferies Bache.
The question is whether the new session will add liquidity
for the LME, which has seen its share of the global copper
futures market eroded by both the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
where Chinese speculators are active, and CME Group,
whose active electronic platform and familiar futures structure
has attracted high-frequency traders.
But floor supporters hope that the new owner - the Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKSE) - will attract
ring-dealing members from China. For its part, the HKSE is eager
to boost income after it paid $2.2 billion to beat out
IntercontinentalExchange to buy the LME, a steep premium
for a market that turned in a profit of $12 million last year.
In April, BOCI Global Commodities, a unit of Bank of China,
became the first Chinese LME member with a Category II
membership allowing it to trade electronically and in the
telephone market but not in the ring.
EASTWARD TURN
If the LME pushes ahead with an early session, it would be
the most concrete effort yet to increase business from Asian
investors since the exchange extended electronic Select trading
hours in 2006 and introduced Asian reference prices in 2011.
The Asian reference -- a series of "benchmark" three-month
prices published early in the London morning based on LME Select
prices over a 15-minute window -- has failed to capture much
attention, with the market still preferring to use the official
prices for contracts, traders in the region say.
A morning ring session could help tap into China's growing
retail and investor base. Traders and commercial firms in China,
the world's top metals consumer, are already major LME users.
"If you had a five-minute session (in the morning), we would
generate a lot more physical business," a physical trader in
Shanghai said.
FUTURE OF THE FLOOR
The ring was the focus of much debate during the year-long
takeover battle for the LME, with the last two bidders pledging
to maintain three LME mainstays: the floor, contracts' unique
date structure, and its complex warehousing
network. The HKSE has promised to keep running
the floor until at least 2015.
Launched 11 years ago, Select helped modernize the exchange,
and as much as 80 percent of vanilla three-month trades are now
transacted on screens, the LME says.
But some 80 percent of so-called "date spreads", which form
a huge part of the LME's business, are still executed on the
floor or over the phone, the LME says.
The ability to transact face to face is increasingly rare.
ICE, which shut down London's International Petroleum Exchange
(IPE) trading floor years ago after buying the exchange, will
become totally electronic when it shuts its New York pits in two
weeks, ending a 140-year tradition.
"With ICE, (longer floor hours) wouldn't be in discussion,"
said the first executive.