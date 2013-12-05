* LME holding discussions on releasing new data
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Dec 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
faces a tough job as it gears up to provide more data about long
and short positions, including delivering what many investors
crave - information on flows of speculative money that move
markets.
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest marketplace for
industrial metals, has launched consultations after last month
promising to boost transparency at the same time it announced
new proposals to cut backlogs at warehouses.
The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, is in a two-track process to provide detailed reports
on positioning in metals futures as well as more data on
warehouse inventories.
"We have begun discussions with practitioners on the format
of such a report," LME spokeswoman Miriam Heywood said.
But increased blurring of lines between physical and
speculative participants and the growth of financial index
products in commodities complicates the issue while real-time
data may spur black box trading that could distort markets.
"They have a very tough challenge, but if they don't just
replicate what someone else has done they could come up with a
better solution," said Vicky Sanders, head of analytics sales at
broker Marex Spectron in London.
"The LME needs to use technology better, I think that's one
of the failings of the CFTC report."
The most high-profile positioning data in base metals is
from the Comex copper contract since U.S. regulators - the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - have long required
such information to be released.
Speculators are regarded as having the most sway in markets,
but it has been increasingly difficult to pinpoint them in data.
The CFTC data doubled categories in 2009 from commercial and
non-commercial to managed money, swaps, producer/user and other.
Some market participants have urged the LME for years to
release more information on how many investors hold long and
short positions, but up to now exchange executives have argued
that it was too difficult to place investors in categories.
"There are other companies that have dual purposes, so what
category do you put them in?" LME Chief Executive Garry Jones
told a news conference when announcing the new policy.
Jones said he hoped to start publishing new data in three to
six months, although that was just a rough estimate.
Marex Spectron uses an algorithm to zero in on flows of
speculative money for its own positioning report, Sanders said.
The computer programme also strips out the weight of passive
money that has flowed into commodity indices, which has created
a structural long in many markets, she added.
TIMING
The LME currently publishes open interest and warehouse data
that is delayed by a day and also releases information about
single large positions.
"What I would prefer is what the Shanghai futures market
does and publish live open interest so you can see on the day,
where you've had new longs and new shorts, rather than
publishing two days late," said an analyst who declined to be
named. "The CFTC data is almost useless, it's a week old and
only tells you what people were doing last week."
But the LME also has to be cautious about releasing data
that could deter clients, said Nic Brown, head of commodities
research at Natixis.
"There is also the very real question of whether the need to
report immediately a new hedging programme would be enough to
deter potential producers or consumers from implementing just
such a hedge via the LME," he told the Reuters Global Base
Metals Forum. "Too much transparency may deter some players from
using the market at all."
Timing is also an issue in publishing more data on
warehouses, according to the LME's 76-page report on the
consultation regarding new regulations.
The report recommended that the LME start releasing data
about the length of queues and breakdowns of the amount of
stocks each warehouse operator holds in each location.
"It does, however, appear reasonable to publish data on a
delayed basis, to avoid the danger of a 'high-frequency warrant
market'," the report said.
Warrants are ownership documents for LME inventories.
It warned that traders could use "algorithms to digest
published stock and queue information," and then quickly move
to make trading or warrant cancellation decisions.
