LONDON, July 29 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has lifted a ban on warehouses in the Dutch port city Vlissingen
from taking in copper, more than a year after it de-listed them.
The LME said in a notice to its members that it had accepted
a recommendation from its copper committee, which includes
industrial copper users, to allow Vlissingen to be a delivery
point for copper.
Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's
biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by
building up big stocks and allowing queues to grow for consumers
to withdraw metal, meanwhile charging them rent for storage.
In April last year the LME, responding to complaints from
industrial users waiting to pick up metal bought via the
exchange, banned warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen,
where Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini Metals dominates,
from taking in more copper.
Last Tuesday, the banks and trading houses that own
warehouse firms came under the political spotlight as a powerful
U.S. Senate committee questioned whether commercial banks should
control metals warehouses, pipelines and power plants.
At the end of the week JPMorgan Chase & Co, which
owns metals warehouse firm Henry Bath, announced it was exiting
physical commodities trading.