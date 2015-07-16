* Graphic nickel/copper volumes: link.reuters.com/zas25w
* Price movement caps would protect against spillover
speculators
* LME resistance could be broken by its international
ambition
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 16 The London Metal Exchange may
have to introduce rules to rein in extreme volatility to conform
with other exchanges and regulatory regimes, industry sources
said.
Prices of industrial metals have fallen fast in recent
months on worries about demand growth in top consumer China,
with concerns reinforced last week as China's stock market woes
pulled copper down to a six-year low of $5,240 a tonne.
Benchmark three-month LME copper fell by nearly 5
percent on Tuesday -- its biggest one-day loss since Jan. 14 --
while nickel tumbled by almost 9 percent.
"In an environment of growing international regulatory
harmonisation, it's a fairly safe bet that the LME will have to
consider putting equivalent measures in place in the near
future, if only to insulate itself from the spillover from other
exchanges," said Lesley Campbell, head of commodity business
development at Vantage Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
A major reason for LME volatility is the activity of Chinese
hedge funds, which make large trades on the LME's electronic
system during Asian business hours when there is little
liquidity, sources said.
Similarly, metal prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(SHFE) fell by the maximum allowed in a day last Tuesday,
prompting speculators to switch to the LME, where daily gains or
declines are not capped.
The SHFE limits at 4 percent for nickel and 3 percent for
copper.
Last week saw volumes for the LME's benchmark three-month
contract jump to 165,784 lots, or more than 4 million tonnes.
That was the highest level since April 2013 and a hefty jump
from the previous week's 79,702 lots.
And with LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
itself planning to introduce a volatility control
mechanism, that could also smooth the way for its metals
exchange to follow suit.
RESISTANCE
The London exchange, however, may yet need some convincing.
"The LME market is rooted in the physical industry and our
pricing, therefore, is aligned with true supply and demand
factors. In addition, we already have robust price limits in
place on LMEselect," an LME spokeswoman said.
Those limits fall a long way short of the straightforward
cap employed by the SHFE and industry sources said the LME will
resist the use of daily limits on price movements because it
would undermine efforts to attract high-frequency traders and
funds to boost volumes and revenue.
Ultimately, though, the LME may have to change its stance to
further its international ambitions.
Regulatory changes mean that the LME, along with other
exchanges that want a presence in the United States, will at
some point have to obtain Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) status.
The LME has already submitted its FBOT application, but
sources say that U.S. authorities might be uncomfortable with
high volatility levels and the London exchange may have little
choice but to impose limits on daily price movement.
"They need to keep the U.S. on-side," a senior metals trader
said. "Excessive volatility may drive away the real market
(producers and consumers) and create liquidity problems."
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Veronica Brown
and David Goodman)