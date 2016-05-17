(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, May 17 Why are trading volumes falling
on the London Metal Exchange (LME)?
The dominant global arena for trading industrial metals saw
activity decline by 4.3 percent last year, the first annual
contraction since 2009.
The slide has accelerated over the first four months of this
year, volumes tumbling by another 9.2 percent. If that trend
continues, 2016 will mark the sharpest fall in activity since
2001.
These figures were not explicitly mentioned by any of the
LME speakers at Monday's "Update Forum", a regular town hall
meet with exchange members and the press.
But they loomed large in the background as officials
stressed the continued dominance of the LME as the premier price
discovery venue for industrial metals and laid out plans to
enhance liquidity through a series of incentive schemes.
The concern, though, is whether the search for volume growth
will itself alienate the very industrial user base that has made
the LME so successful over the years.
DIFFERENT MARKETS
"I'm getting really fed up reading in the press about market
share," said Garry Jones, chief executive officer of the LME, in
his opening remarks.
As well he might, given the explosion in trading activity on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) this year. Volume on the
ShFE nickel contract, for example, now regularly exceeds that of
the LME nickel contract, even though the Shanghai product has
only been trading for just over a year.
But, as Jones pointed out, the two markets "are linked but
they are not the same".
Specifically, there is no equivalent on the LME of the
day-trading retail crowd that has been stampeding through the
commodities space in China this year.
Indeed, so disruptive has been the crowd's cumulative
activity that the Chinese authorities have spent the last couple
of weeks trying to disperse them by raising margin and trading
fees.
Proof, if it were needed, that volumes are not the only
metric of a successful commodity exchange.
Indeed, Chinese exchanges' repeated salvoes against
speculative froth are unlikely to do anything to boost their
appeal to industrial players looking for a reliable reference
price.
CME Group's increasingly bold forays into the metals trading
space, on the other hand, may prove a different sort of
challenge.
Because while Jones also highlighted the amount of purely
speculative activity on the CME's copper contract, new products
such as those for aluminium premiums take more direct aim at the
LME's core constituency.
The LME can take some comfort from the fact that the very
nature of these contracts implies continued use of its own
aluminium contract as "basis" price.
Not so, however, the new aluminium alloy contract announced
on Monday, with possibly barbed timing in terms of the LME's
Update Forum.
It's hard to see automated trading programmes being drawn
into an instrument targeted at such a specific part of the U.S.
manufacturing base.
PRICING UNCERTAINTY OR MORE?
So, if the LME isn't losing market share to either ShFE or
CME, how come volumes are falling?
The LME's answer yesterday was "pricing uncertainty", the
current low but choppy price patterns which have served to
reduce hedging flows.
There is an obvious comparison with the two previous
stand-out years of lower trading volumes on the LME, namely 2009
and 2001, both of which were also characterised by price falls
and murky outlooks.
But there is a nagging suspicion there might be more
fundamental issues at work here than simple market fundamentals.
As one LME broker, Kingdom Futures, wrote recently in the
context of falling volumes, "This will once again bring up the
argument that algorithmic trading is driving the markets as
traditional trade clients are finding higher transaction costs,
tightening of credit facilities, risk aversion (...) driving
them away from the markets or seeking alternatives to the LME to
manage risk."
Don't expect any LME official to draw such a direct link
between trading fee increases and falling volumes.
But such fears, whether justified or not, cut to the heart
of the LME's drive to boost liquidity.
Because the emphasis is on attracting proprietary financial
traders, who prefer to ply their trade on markets more vanilla
than the LME with its arcane prompt date system and bewildering
array of spreads.
Hence, the incentive programmes are targeted at boosting
liquidity on the third-Wednesday monthly prompt dates and the
spreads between those dates and the rolling, traditional
three-month date.
The staggered rebate schemes, which the LME has just opened
up to all member clients, are only applicable to trading on the
LME's electronic Select system.
Trades conducted on the LME floor (the ring) and over the
phone are not included.
The LME remains publicly committed to floor trading. And it
has just spent a good deal of time and money building a new one
in its new Finsbury Square offices.
But there remains a built-in tension between remoulding the
LME trading system to make it more attractive to financial
players and preserving the unique market features preferred by
industrial users of the market.
THE FUTURE IS STEEL?
The LME's two new steel contracts might offer one possible
way of squaring the circle of liquidity and industrial pricing
relevance.
The exchange hasn't had much past success in diversifying
its offering beyond the core six base metal contracts, or eight,
if you count the two aluminium alloy contracts.
The molybdenum and cobalt contracts tick over but volumes
are low, and in the case of cobalt, have shrunk sharply by 65
percent so far this year.
Physically-deliverable steel billet is still there but
hasn't actually traded since June of last year.
However, the steel scrap and steel rebar contracts are both
showing encouraging signs of life with volumes of 2,647 lots and
662 lots respectively so far this year.
The LME announced the first voice-brokered trade of the
scrap contract last year, a significant leap from
electronic-only trading.
"We feel," said Paul MacGregor, LME managing director and
head of sales, "that we're getting to a point where we can see a
rapid build-up in liquidity."
Mind you, it's worth noting that the new contracts will not
allay traditionalists' fears about the changing nature of the
exchange since both are classic, vanilla cash-settled monthly
futures contracts.
They do offer a potentially powerful offset against the
current decline in base metals trading.
But if that current core trend continues, Garry Jones is
probably going to continue being fed up reading about the LME's
share of the global metals trading business.
