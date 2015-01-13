(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 13 Trading volumes on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) grew by 3.5 percent last year, less than
half the rate seen in 2013 and the slowest growth since the
global financial crisis in 2009.
There seems little doubt that the slowdown in activity
reflects reduced investor interest in the industrial metals
complex.
The departure of many specialist fund players and a rethink
by some of the world's biggest investors on the benefits of
including commodities in their portfolios have
thinned the ranks of some of the highest-profile names in the
LME market.
Barclays, Deutsche and Credit Suisse have left the arena
over the last 12 months, both symptom and cause of slower
trading growth.
But this is also another manifestation of the continued
eastwards migration of the metals markets. As Western banks
leave, their places are being taken by Chinese players such as
GF Financial, Bank of China and, as of Jan. 26, China Merchant
Securities.
And metals trading in China itself is booming, with the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) registering another year of
robust growth.
The real story of 2014, though, was the explosion in ferrous
trading, a new galaxy in the metallic universe with Singaporean
and Chinese exchanges emerging as synergistic twin stars.
You can see why the LME and its owner, Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing (HKEx), are so keen to develop new
products with a view to tapping into this fast-expanding source
of trading liquidity.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on LME historical volumes
link.reuters.com/suv73w
Graphic on LME 2014 volumes by contract
link.reuters.com/nuv73w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Nickel was the strongest performer on the LME last year,
registering year-on-year volume growth of 39 percent.
This is no surprise.
Prices were galvanised by the Indonesian export ban on
nickel ore at the start of the year and investment money flooded
into the market, particularly the options segment, where volumes
more than quadruped to a record high of 1.24 million lots.
The subsequent price fall over the second half of the year
was as spectacular as the original rise, but it served to keep
trading activity elevated throughout 2014.
More indicative of the underlying trend of fading investor
interest was copper, for so many years the favoured industrial
metal among non-specialist players.
LME copper volumes dropped by almost 5 percent. Those on the
CME were also affected, falling by a steeper 15 percent.
The CME is now competing head-to-head with the LME in the
aluminium market, offering both premium and "all-in price"
contracts, as it tries to capitalise on the LME's long-running
warehousing woes.
Both new contracts seem to be gaining traction. CME's
premium contract, launched in 2013, saw volumes steadily
increase last year, culminating in a December high of 947 lots.
The "all-in price" contract is newer, launched in May last
year, but is building momentum faster than its peer with total
volumes of almost 6,000 lots through December.
The LME, however, still retains its status as aluminium
pricing benchmark. Its primary aluminium contract remains the
most liquid among its industrial metals suite and despite the
many barbs of criticism flung at the exchange by end-users,
volumes still grew by over 3 percent last year.
The LME's North American aluminium alloy contract (NASAAC)
took a lot of collateral damage from those Detroit warehousing
blues, but it bounced back from two consecutive years of falling
volumes with a 36-percent surge in activity last year.
That may give the LME hope that its other alloy contract can
do the same. Volumes slumped by over 47 percent in 2014,
accelerating a decline that started in 2012.
EASTWARD HO!
As the metals industry physically migrates steadily
eastwards to China, it's inevitable that trading activity should
follow it.
The SHFE registered strong volume growth across all its base
metal contracts.
The 33-percent rise in copper trading stands in stark
contrast to the declines in activity on the LME and CME.
But the real star turn of 2014 came from lead. Unloved on
the LME, where volumes fell for the second consecutive year,
uniquely among the exchange's core contracts, lead seems to have
found favour at least in China.
SHFE lead volumes surged from 686,000 lots to 2.92 million
lots and open interest almost doubled to 49,166 lots at the end
of December 2014. Both figures, by the way, have been adjusted
to account for the reduction in lot size instituted by the
exchange in September 2013.
HKEx is targeting this growing pool of trading liquidity
with its new yuan-denominated "mini" contracts, in essence
trying to replicate its "stock connect" bridge to the Chinese
mainland in the commodities space.
Trading volumes were a respectable 8,790 lots in December,
the first month of trading.
But we've been here before. This is a case of third time
lucky for these "minis". The LME has tried before itself and in
2011 passed the baton to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to see
whether it could do any better.
In both cases initial enthusiasm quickly waned and it
remains to be seen whether HKEx, despite all its theoretical
advantages in attracting mainland Chinese interest, fares any
better.
NEW GALAXIES
The LME and HKEx have made no secret of their ambitions to
launch new contracts in the ferrous trading space.
And it's not hard to see why.
Iron ore and steel exchange trading is growing at an
exponential rate, particularly on the SGX, which was early on
the scene, and on both the SHFE and the Dalian Exchange in
mainland China.
Indeed, Dalian's launch of iron ore futures back in October
2013 now seems perfect timing.
Not only did it provide a tradeable twin to the SHFE's
existing steel rebar contract, which had already emerged as
something of a leading indicator for iron ore prices, but it was
up and running ahead of what proved to be a tumultuous year for
the iron ore market.
This table gives a summary of the volumes in the main
ferrous contracts around the world. Although the Chinese figures
may overstate actual liquidity due to the way mainland exchanges
count both buy and sell sides towards volumes, that shouldn't
mask the explosive growth in action on either.
Ferrous Trading Volumes
Tonnes (Tons for CME 2014 2013 Pct Growth
HRC)
Dalian Iron Ore 19,271,825,600 437,843,000 4301.54%
SGX Iron Ore Swaps 370,439,500 262,394,500 41.18%
SGX Iron Ore Futures 1,025,588,300 32,919,500 3015.44%
CME TSI Iron Ore 19,235,000 14,099,000 36.43%
SHFE Rebar 8,161,562,060 5,874,578,580 38.93%
SHFE HRC 25,108,480 0
SGX HRC 108,140 0
CME HRC 964,600 1,244,260 -22.48%
(SGX and CME figures include options; SGX HRC figures include
swaps and futures)
Given that Chinese buying defines the seaborne iron ore
market and the country has for several years been the
fastest-growing steel producer, the liquidity burst on mainland
exchanges is hardly surprising.
But SGX is far from being a loser in this equation. Indeed,
it seems to be flourishing as the third point of a trading
triangle encompassing Dalian and Shanghai.
Outside of this Asian trading hub only CME stands out as a
ferrous trading exchange, although it's worth noting that its
hot rolled coil (HRC) futures actually saw volumes decline last
year and disappear altogether in the case of HRC options.
It faces growing competition from SGX and SHFE, both of
which launched HRC contracts last year.
To what extent the LME and its Hong Kong parent can position
themselves as competitors in this ferrous race is an open
question.
Certainly, the LME's steel billet contract has been reduced
to zombie status, although the exchange's steel committee has
decided to keep it as a physical benchmark against a proposed
raft of financially settled steel contracts.
But there is little doubt that in terms of futures trading
of industrial metals, the future, it seems, is ferrous.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)