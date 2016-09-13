* LME outcry trading at Chelmsford July 18-Sept 2
* Infrastructure at Chelmsford a problem - sources
* No evidence temporary move impacted volumes - LME
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Sept 13 The temporary relocation of open
outcry trading at the London Metal Exchange (LME) to a disaster
recovery site due to problems at its new offices hit volumes
hard during the already quiet summer months, broking sources
said.
For all contracts traded on the LME, volumes fell more than
nine percent year-on-year in August to 12.18 million lots, after
a drop of nearly 18 percent in July. Volumes for aluminium and
copper fell nearly 22 percent and seven percent respectively in
August from the same period a year ago.
Open outcry operated from Chelmsford, east of London,
between July 18 and Sept. 2.
"People have had to travel many more miles, floor traders
haven't been able to come into the office, our teams have been
fragmented," one senior metals broker said.
"Our volumes are down because of having to operate from
Chelmsford, it made the summer lull much worse."
The exchange moved open outcry or ring trading after
structural problems forced the shutdown of its offices at
Finsbury Square in London.
"There is no evidence that the temporary closure of our
offices impacted our volumes and all trading, clearing and other
operations continued to operate as usual during this period,"
the LME said.
"However, the last few months have seen particularly low
volatility and underlying market activity, which are likely to
be the main causes for lower trading volumes on the LME."
Sources declined to say by how much their individual volumes
had fallen, though they did say the infrastructure at the
disaster recovery (DR) site had been a problem.
"There weren't enough phones and we didn't have splitter
phones," a head of a commodities brokerage said.
Splitter phones have buttons that allow a trader to switch
between two clients wanting to trade.
"Effectively a trader (on a splitter phone) can be talking
to four people, two on each ear," a metals trading source said.
Also, a problem was that telephone numbers at the Chelmsford
site had to be hand-dialled as single press buttons had not been
set up.
"It held up the traffic and people were uncertain about
things like clearing, so they decided to wait," the metals
trading source said.
The LME cut fees for open outcry trade during August as a
goodwill gesture after having to vacate its Finsbury Square
offices.
Volumes on the exchange have been falling since trading fees
rose an average 31 percent in January 2015. The LME from Sept 1
cut fees for short-dated trades or carries - trades between
between tomorrow and 15 calendar days ahead.
Tumbling LME volumes helped depress first half-profits at
parent Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd's (HKEX).
