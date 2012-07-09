* Large shareholder JP Morgan reluctant to approve-sources
* Need approval by 75 pct of shares, 50 pct of shareholders
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 9 London Metal Exchange (LME)
shareholders will vote on July 25 on a 1.4 billion pound ($2.2
billion) takeover offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange
, which could deliver a payout of 7.4 million pounds
for the LME's chief executive.
The LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals
including copper and aluminium, said in a statement on Monday it
had set the date for the vote and sent documents to its
shareholders on the takeover plan, including details of
potential payouts for its executives.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the LME
announced on June 15 they had agreed on an acquisition that
would give LME members a gateway to China, the world's biggest
metals buyer.
Some smaller shareholders have voiced opposition to a
takeover and top shareholder JP Morgan is also reluctant
to vote in favour, sources familiar with the matter have said.
If shareholders approve the deal, LME executives would
receive up to 19.65 million pounds from a shadow equity
incentive scheme, including as much as 7.36 million pounds for
Chief Executive Martin Abbott, according to the shareholder
documents.
Although those kinds of payouts have provoked outrage among
ordinary Britons when awarded to bankers, it is not unusual for
chief executives to take part in a sales process and profit from
incentive schemes when the deal is done.
Last year, Abbott earned a salary of 410,000 pounds, a bonus
of 369,000 pounds and a pension contribution of 69,700 pounds,
the documents said.
The largest shareholders of the LME, which still uses open
outcry trading, are banks.
VOTING STRUCTURE
Due to a voting structure designed to preserve the influence
of smaller shareholders - often industrial users and producers
of metal - the deal could fail if many of them oppose the bid,
which has to be approved by 75 percent of shares and 50 percent
of shareholders.
Many shareholder members who own and use the 135-year-old
exchange fear a sale might alter its unique, complex structure
of futures trading and end its system of low fees.
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at
least Jan. 1, 2015, his exchange will preserve the LME brand,
its open-outcry trading and unique structure.
Romnesh Lamba, HKEx head of market development has said the
exchange is "reasonably confident" of success in the LME
shareholder vote.
If approved, the deal would close in the fourth quarter.
During the bidding process, HKEx officials met more than 20
major LME shareholders, representing 60 percent of shares, to
present their case, Lamba said.