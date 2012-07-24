LONDON, July 25 London Metal Exchange (LME)
shareholders decide on Wednesday whether to accept a $2.2
billion offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange for the
135-year-old institution, the world's largest marketplace for
materials such as copper, aluminium and zinc.
A survey published by Reuters on Monday with responses from
38 of the banks, funds and industrial users entitled to vote --
more than half of the total -- showed that most of those who had
reached a decision would vote yes to a sale of the exchange at
an extraordinary general meeting.
That would get the vote past the first hurdle of a positive
outcome from 75 percent of total shares in favour of the offer
from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) that the
LME board endorsed last month over a bid from InterContinental
Exchange.
However, the LME's system of voting, designed to give a big
voice to smaller shareholders, means that in a second part of
the process, when votes of those attending the meeting are
counted, the overall outcome could still go either way if
industrial users turn out in force.
"We will vote against, and our proxy papers have been
filed," said an executive at an industrial company. "The people
I have talked to feel very uneasy about the consequences of a
sale."
Industrial shareholders -- metals producers and traders --
have voiced objections to the takeover since the start of the
process, fearing any sale might alter its unique, complex
structure of futures trading and low fees.
However, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that
until at least Jan. 1, 2015, HKEx will preserve the LME brand,
the open-outcry trading and the structure.
While Li has failed to convince some about the deal, others
are more optimistic about a favourable vote.
"There is very little opposition to the whole thing," one top
executive at a shareholding company said on Tuesday.
Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro ASA, a small
shareholder, has also said it will vote in favour of the deal.
The LME board, which includes shareholder Goldman Sachs
and major commodities trader Sucden Financial, voted
unanimously in favour of HKEx's offering, not least because it
is seen providing a vital gateway to China, which consumes 40
percent of the world's copper.
The LME's top shareholder is JPMorgan, with 1.4
million shares, followed by Goldman with 1.23 million.